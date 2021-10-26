U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.25
    +18.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,719.00
    +99.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.50
    +99.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,318.40
    +8.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.00
    -0.43 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9950
    +0.2960 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,883.71
    +85.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.55
    +1,267.87 (+522.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.37
    +46.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Bendheim Publishes Short Video Case Study on Infrastructure Project

Bendheim
·2 min read

Bendheim has added a new video to its ongoing series of architectural case studies.

The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim's new video case study.

The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim&#39;s new video case study.
The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim's new video case study.
The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim's new video case study.

The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim's new video case study.

The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim&#39;s new video case study.
The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim's new video case study.
The Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, the focus of Bendheim's new video case study.

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim has added a new video to its ongoing series of architectural case studies. In less than 2 minutes, the short film highlights the challenges architects faced when designing several structures at the new Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center, and how Bendheim’s specialty glass offered solutions.

“Our ongoing two-minute video case studies distill the most relevant information to provide architects quick, valuable insights,” said Ben Jayson, Bendheim’s President. “Architects and designers are pressed for time, but have to continue accumulating product and application knowledge. We offer a range of solutions, from virtual project consultations to short case studies.”

Designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects of London, the focus of the new video case study includes a welcome center, electric vehicle charging stations, bike repair station, outdoor pavilion, and public art. The complex serves commuters, cyclists, and pedestrians, drawn to the bridge’s biking and walking paths for their breathtaking views of the Hudson River.

Bendheim’s short video case study addresses the challenge of constructing distinct structures serving completely different functions that achieve coherence through their use of three-dimensional “channel” glass. It shows how, at the entrance of the plaza, the architects used 2,220 square feet of channel glass to envelop the Center’s comfort station. The glass provides the restroom structure with the highest level of privacy, while transforming it into an architectural highlight.

To unite the pedestrian plaza, the architects then chose channel glass to cover the open air Pavilion. This decision made the Cuomo Bridge Welcome Center the first project in North America to include Bendheim’s channel glass as a canopy. 880 square feet of channel glass in unusual tempered-and-laminated form were used on the overhead installation to meet building codes.

For more of Bendheim’s 2-minute video case studies, please visit the company’s YouTube channel.

Attachments

CONTACT: Thomas Renner Catalyst Marketing Communications 203-348-7541 trenner@catalystmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Exxon CEO Floats Pay Hikes to Combat ‘Major’ Employee Attrition

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChie

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit 2021

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo FInance's Andy Serwer, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses how the company can keep up the enormous growth it has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle to stay ahead of fierce competition, and looming privacy concerns from users.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: 'The GE story is a complicated story'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt says that he decided to write a book because he didn't believe the story of GE was being told "fully and completely."

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • EU countries splinter ahead of crisis talks on energy price spike

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Divisions deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on the bloc's response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed. European gas prices have hit record highs in the autumn and remain at lofty levels, prompting most EU countries to respond with emergency measures like price caps and subsidies to help trim consumer energy bills. Countries are struggling to agree, however, on a longer-term plan to cushion against fossil-fuel price swings, which Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Greece say warrant a bigger shake-up of the way EU energy markets work.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Lululemon CEO tells consumers to 'shop early' for holidays

    Lululemon expects a robust holiday shopping season, but the supply chain crisis remains a concern.

  • Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Monday it will start publishing the financial results of its augmented and virtual reality labs as a separate unit, where it is investing billions in its ambitions to build the "metaverse" and as it reported that its main advertising business faces "significant uncertainty." Facebook, which reported third-quarter profit up 17%, warned that Apple Inc's new privacy changes would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter. The social media company reported quarterly revenue below market expectations, which Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told analysts was due to the iOS changes.