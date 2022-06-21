U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Bending the Cost Curve in End-Stage Kidney Disease

·4 min read

Alio CEO and former US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services announce webinar on innovation and the future of kidney health

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alio and The Hargan Group are pleased to announce they will host a webinar "Bending the Cost Curve in End-Stage Kidney Disease." The webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 12th at 2pm EDT, and feature both Alio Co-founder and CEO, David Kuraguntla, and former US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, Eric Hargan.

The webinar will discuss a number of timely topics, including:

  • The scope and scale of the challenges facing the End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) population

  • The evolving reimbursement landscape - expanding on how to pay for remote patient monitoring and AI technologies

  • The new role for private payors in the kidney sector and what to expect

  • Innovation in the medical technology sector that address the current challenges in the health care system – to prevent hospitalizations and improve patients' lives

  • Progress on eliminating barriers and creating the momentum necessary for scalable systemic change, building on the successes of the CURES Act and KidneyX

As the number of people living with ESKD increases across the U.S. this conversation is all the more important in how innovation can benefit these patient populations in a sustainable and scalable way. With approximately 800,000 patients in the U.S. living with ESKD, and almost 150,000 new patients diagnosed per year, these dialogues help increase awareness while offering actionable clinical insights to help patients and lower costs.

ESKD patients make up 1% of the Medicare population but account for 7.2% of Medicare spending, or $37 Billion. The conversation between startup CEO, David Kuraguntla, and former Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan, represents the type of public-private partnership that will not only move the needle from a public policy perspective, but also attract significant investment from the start-up and venture capital community.

If you're interested in joining the Alio payer webinar, "Bending the Cost Curve in End-Stage Kidney Disease," you may register here. We look forward to your participation and an engaging conversation on the future of innovation in kidney health and how we can provide better peace of mind to those managing chronic conditions like ESKD.

Speaker Profiles:

Eric D. Hargan, Founder and CEO, The Hargan Group; Mr. Hargan has 30 years of experience working for the public and private sectors and unique insight and experience working for the U.S. Government. He served as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2017 to 2021, as well as Acting Secretary in 2017-2018. From 2003 to 2007, Mr. Hargan also served at HHS in a variety of capacities, including holding the position of Acting Deputy Secretary. In addition to serving on the Board of Operation Warp Speed, Eric oversaw the set-up and launch of the Provider Relief Fund, KidneyX and the HHS Kidney Health Initiative. Since leaving his post at HHS, Hargan has joined the boards of Alio, University Hospitals in Cleveland, Tomorrow Health, and HealthTrackRx.

David Kuraguntla, CEO and Co-Founder of Alio: Dave is the Co-Founder and CEO of Alio, a noninvasive remote monitoring company dedicated to improving the lives of those living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other chronic conditions. Dave received his master's degree from Boston University and was a researcher at the National Institutes of Health. He then went to medical school on an Air Force scholarship. He was preparing for a surgical residency when he experienced firsthand the need for better technological solutions for those with chronic conditions. Drawing on his experience, he began to explore the potential of noninvasive wearables for conditions like End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) and started Alio. Since then, Alio has secured $35 million in funding to-date and formed key strategic partnerships with organizations including the NHS in the UK, Intermountain, Lifeline and US Renal Care.

About Alio

Alio, Inc. (Broomfield, CO), is a medical technology company bringing peace of mind to people with chronic conditions through noninvasive, wireless remote patient monitoring. Currently, Alio uses its SmartPatchTM technology to monitor individuals with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) undergoing dialysis. Alio's platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and create actionable insights. These insights enable targeted interventions with the potential for improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. Alio has built a team of seasoned leaders with diverse backgrounds spanning across industries and segments such as medical technology, medical devices, wearable technology, government relations, commercialization, and reimbursement. Visit our website for more information: https://alio.ai/

Media Contact
(855) 979-1600
media@alio.ai

