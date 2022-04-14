Bending Machine Market 2022-2026 | Growth in the Global Machine Tools Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bending Machine Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the bending machine industry is the expansion of the global machine tools market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The growth in the global machine tools market, growth in the manufacturing sector, and growing industrial and construction activities in developing regions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, deformation in metals due to speed variations, raising safety concerns during the manufacturing process, and concern for a higher degree of accuracy with enhanced speed will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The bending Machine Market is segmented as below:
Application
Type
Geography
The automotive segment's bending machine market share will expand significantly. The global bending machine market is dominated by the automobile industry. In 2021, global automotive sales surpassed 77.62 million vehicles. During the projection period, the rapid expansion in car sales will be a primary demand driver for bending machines.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download a free sample.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bending machine market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the integration of robots with bending systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bending machine market growth during the next few years.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
AMADA Co. Ltd.
AMOB
dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau
Haco
HAEUSLER AG Duggingen
Inductaflex Ltd.
Kersten Group
LVD Co. nv.
Murata Machinery Ltd.
Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd.
Numalliance
Promau S.r.l.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.
Schnell Spa
Schwarze Robitec GmbH
Stierli Bieger AG
transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH
TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
U.S. Industrial Machinery
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist bending machine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the bending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the bending machine market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bending machine market vendors
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Roll Forming Machines Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Bending Machine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.99
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 64%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AMADA Co. Ltd., AMOB, dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau, Haco, HAEUSLER AG Duggingen, Inductaflex Ltd., Kersten Group, LVD Co. nv., Murata Machinery Ltd., Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd., Numalliance, Promau S.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schnell Spa, Schwarze Robitec GmbH, Stierli Bieger AG, transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and U.S. Industrial Machinery
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.
11.4 AMOB
11.5 dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau
11.6 Haco
11.7 HAEUSLER AG Duggingen
11.8 Inductaflex Ltd.
11.9 Kersten Group
11.10 Promau S.r.l.
11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.12 Schnell Spa
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bending-machine-market-2022-2026--growth-in-the-global-machine-tools-market-to-boost-growth--technavio-301523728.html
SOURCE Technavio