U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,495.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,219.75
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.55
    -0.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.70
    -6.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3970
    -0.2910 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,245.75
    +1,428.16 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.28
    +26.64 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,167.25
    +323.76 (+1.21%)
     

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026 | Growth in the Global Machine Tools Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bending Machine Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the bending machine industry is the expansion of the global machine tools market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Attractive Opportunities in Bending Machine Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Bending Machine Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growth in the global machine tools market, growth in the manufacturing sector, and growing industrial and construction activities in developing regions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, deformation in metals due to speed variations, raising safety concerns during the manufacturing process, and concern for a higher degree of accuracy with enhanced speed will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The bending Machine Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Type

  • Geography

The automotive segment's bending machine market share will expand significantly. The global bending machine market is dominated by the automobile industry. In 2021, global automotive sales surpassed 77.62 million vehicles. During the projection period, the rapid expansion in car sales will be a primary demand driver for bending machines.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download a free sample.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bending machine market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the integration of robots with bending systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bending machine market growth during the next few years.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • AMOB

  • dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau

  • Haco

  • HAEUSLER AG Duggingen

  • Inductaflex Ltd.

  • Kersten Group

  • LVD Co. nv.

  • Murata Machinery Ltd.

  • Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd.

  • Numalliance

  • Promau S.r.l.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

  • Schnell Spa

  • Schwarze Robitec GmbH

  • Stierli Bieger AG

  • transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH

  • TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

  • U.S. Industrial Machinery

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bending machine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bending machine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bending machine market vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Roll Forming Machines Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bending Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.99

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AMADA Co. Ltd., AMOB, dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau, Haco, HAEUSLER AG Duggingen, Inductaflex Ltd., Kersten Group, LVD Co. nv., Murata Machinery Ltd., Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd., Numalliance, Promau S.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schnell Spa, Schwarze Robitec GmbH, Stierli Bieger AG, transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and U.S. Industrial Machinery

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • 11.4 AMOB

  • 11.5 dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau

  • 11.6 Haco

  • 11.7 HAEUSLER AG Duggingen

  • 11.8 Inductaflex Ltd.

  • 11.9 Kersten Group

  • 11.10 Promau S.r.l.

  • 11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.12 Schnell Spa

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bending-machine-market-2022-2026--growth-in-the-global-machine-tools-market-to-boost-growth--technavio-301523728.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledThe South

  • Don't Call Me an Apple Bear, But You Might Not Like What I Have to Say

    It has rarely paid to be bearish on Apple as the stock has been a long-run winner. The buy-and-hold investor has made out the best in the past thirty-plus years, but once in a while the charts tell a message that we need to pass on.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Electric vehicles: VinFast exec details U.S. factory plans, battery recycling, and new models

    VinFast Deputy CEO of Global Sales Emmanuel Bret joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss plans for the company’s U.S. factory, battery recycling, new models, and the outlook for electric vehicles.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Oil prices settle at a 2-week high, with global markets set to lose more Russian oil

    Oil futures rose Wednesday after Vladimir Putin vowed to continue Russia's offensive in Ukraine until Moscow's objectives are met.

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shares of Etsy Are Weak and the Sellers Strike Has Just Begun

    Specialty online retailer Etsy has been suffering since late November when the stock price peaked after a dramatic two-year rise. Recently thousands of Etsy sellers have gone on strike over the increased fees being charged. Adding to the stock's woes, Oppenheimer lowered their price target.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Buying and holding solid companies for the long run is a recipe for success in the stock market as such a strategy allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding while helping them ride disruptive trends in various industries. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have delivered terrific returns to investors over the past decade, beating the broader stock market handsomely. AMD has taken advantage of the booming demand for chips that are used in several applications ranging from computers to gaming consoles to data centers.

  • Top Materials Stocks for April 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.