Bending Machine Market 2022-2026 | Growth in the Global Machine Tools Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 -- The Bending Machine Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the bending machine industry is the expansion of the global machine tools market.

Attractive Opportunities in Bending Machine Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growth in the global machine tools market, growth in the manufacturing sector, and growing industrial and construction activities in developing regions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, deformation in metals due to speed variations, raising safety concerns during the manufacturing process, and concern for a higher degree of accuracy with enhanced speed will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The bending Machine Market is segmented as below:

Application

Type

Geography

The automotive segment's bending machine market share will expand significantly. The global bending machine market is dominated by the automobile industry. In 2021, global automotive sales surpassed 77.62 million vehicles. During the projection period, the rapid expansion in car sales will be a primary demand driver for bending machines.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bending machine market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the integration of robots with bending systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bending machine market growth during the next few years.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

AMOB

dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau

Haco

HAEUSLER AG Duggingen

Inductaflex Ltd.

Kersten Group

LVD Co. nv.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd.

Numalliance

Promau S.r.l.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Schnell Spa

Schwarze Robitec GmbH

Stierli Bieger AG

transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH

TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

U.S. Industrial Machinery

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.

Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bending machine market vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase.

Bending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., AMOB, dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau, Haco, HAEUSLER AG Duggingen, Inductaflex Ltd., Kersten Group, LVD Co. nv., Murata Machinery Ltd., Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd., Numalliance, Promau S.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schnell Spa, Schwarze Robitec GmbH, Stierli Bieger AG, transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and U.S. Industrial Machinery Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

