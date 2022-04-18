U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.24
    +4.65 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,535.22
    +83.99 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,350.92
    -0.16 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.49
    +1.54 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.30
    +22.40 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.61 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8220
    -0.0060 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5250
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,366.16
    -1,066.71 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.71
    -12.22 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

BENDIT Technologies Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) Clearance of its Bendit 021" steerable microcatheter

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BENDIT Technologies, a company focused on the development of a steerable microcatheter platform, announced today that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Bendit21 microcatheter for treatment in the neuro, peripheral, and coronary vasculature. The clearance was received several months after the successful first use of the Bendit21 neuro catheter in the USA in two life-saving procedures.

The Bendit21 Steerable Microcatheter is equipped with a steerable distal tip, controlled by a 'steering slider' on the proximal steering handle. Endovascular specialists can bi-directionally rotate the tip by simply turning the torque knob on the steering handle. These advanced steering and torqueability maneuvering capabilities are intended to enable navigation with or without guidewires, more precisely, and accurately, through all vasculatures, and potentially expanding indications, enhancing safety and saving procedure time.

"We already have FDA clearance for the peripheral indication. Now that we have received 510K clearance for the Bendit21, with expanded indications for neuro, coronary and peripheral, endovascular specialists can begin utilizing the full potential of our steerable microcatheters," stated Yossi Mazel, BENDIT CEO. "We are planning a commercial release in the coming months in select medical institutions in the United States."

Professor Alejandro Berenstein, MD, a Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, Radiology and Pediatrics, and Director of the Pediatric Cerebrovascular Program at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York and board member at BENDIT added, "The Bendit technology presents a transformative paradigm in endovascular navigation that will revolutionize the way we access the vasculature, and will improve treatments throughout the arterial and venous systems, especially in the brain".

Rich Cappetta, Bendit Chairman of the Board, concluded, "This is an important achievement for BENDIT Technologies. The Bendit21 steerable catheter technology is a game-changer in endovascular medicine, and I would like to congratulate the Bendit team for their successes, paving the way for additional devices to add to the company's R&D pipeline."

About BENDIT Technologies

BENDIT Technologies is a medical device company developing breakthrough technologies for steerable microcatheters, providing surgeons with 3D-controlled bending and navigation capabilities. The company's patented technology reduces the complex catheterization procedure to a single step and enables quick and accurate outcomes. The company has previously received FDA clearance and CE Mark for the Bendit 2.7 microcatheter with an indication for peripheral use.

Visit www.bendittech.com.

Contact:

Yossi Mazel
info@bendittech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bendit-technologies-receives-us-food-and-drug-administration-510k-clearance-of-its-bendit-021-steerable-microcatheter-301527001.html

SOURCE Bendit Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds

  • Reviewed's guide to tax season 2022: When to file, what tax software to use and more

    Filing online shouldn't be taxing. We tested various tax filing platforms to find the best for users. Plus, other tips to get through tax season.

  • China Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles InvestorsChina reported its biggest decline in consumer spending and worst unemployment rate si

  • Bank of America Traders Get Boost From Market Volatility, Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. joined Wall Street rivals in capitalizing on market volatility while also benefiting from an increase in lending. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles InvestorsThe company’s trading operation posted $4.72 b

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • USD/JPY: Buying Tentative Amid Direct FX Intervention Fears

    The direction of the USD/JPY early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the first pivot at 125.887.

  • NZD/USD: Testing Key Retracement Zone at .6782 – .6722

    The direction of the NZD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at .6782.

  • Here’s how big a pay raise Lindners received from American Financial

    The Lindner brothers who are co-CEOs got hefty raises last year from American Financial Group Inc. after taking their first pay cut in years in 2020.

  • Rouble firms past 79 vs dollar, stocks down

    The Ukrainian foreign minister said over the weekend there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries. "The continuation of active fighting and a clear stalling of negotiations is the main risk for Russian assets through the risks of new sanctions," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at LockoInvest. Fluctuations in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls that Russia imposed in late February as its financial sector and economy have taken a hit from unprecedented western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Netflix, Tesla earnings: What to know in markets this week

    This week, earnings season is set to ramp up, offering investors a fresh set of data on the strength of corporate profits in the face of elevated inflationary pressure.

  • 4 Cheap Food Stocks With Big Earnings Growth

    Even though consumers are eating outside of their homes more often, there are still plenty of reasons to like consumer staples stocks. Barron's found four with earnings growth to come and attractive pricing.

  • Futures Fall, Bonds Hold as Traders Mull Fed Moves: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell and Treasuries steadied on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles InvestorsU.S. index futures followed a decline

  • Tax Day live updates: What to know on the last day to file tax returns in 2022

    Tax season procrastinators, this is your last chance to sort out your returns and pay any taxes you might owe. Here's what you need to know on Monday.

  • Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing list of risks is turning China into a potential quagmire for global investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet Channeling Elvis Baffles InvestorsThe central question is what could happen in a country willing to go to great lengths to achie

  • BOJ's Kuroda says yen's 'quite sharp' moves may hurt businesses

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves had been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the risks stemming from the currency's depreciation. Kuroda said there was no change in his assessment that, overall, a weak yen was good for the economy since it boosts the value of profits Japanese firms earn overseas. But he said the yen's drop to about 125-126 yen against the dollar, from about 115-116 yen a month ago, was volatile enough to hurt companies.

  • Getting a Mortgage While Being a Student

    Imagine leaving dorm life to live in your own home while you're in college. It's possible if you know how to get a mortgage and you can cover the costs.

  • CEO steers electric truck startup Rivian through supply chain twilight zone

    Rivian Automotive Inc CEO R.J. Scaringe needs to sell a lot more electric vans and pickup trucks to boost a beaten down stock price and fund his ambitious long-term growth plans, but the startup is having trouble buying the parts to build them. Scaringe can't get all the semiconductors Rivian needs to accelerate the assembly lines at its factory in Normal, Illinois. Chip suppliers are skeptical of the young electric vehicle company's capability to hit promised production numbers.

  • Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Infosys Ltd fell 9% on Monday to hit an eight-month low after the company last week posted quarterly profit below expectations, raising fears of growth normalisation in the sector after a pandemic-led boom. After market hours on Wednesday, the country's No.2 software services firm posted a consolidated net profit of 56.86 billion rupees ($744.05 million) for the quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' expectations of 59.80 billion rupees. Higher investments in areas from cloud computing to cyber security during the pandemic have propped up demand for services provided by Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd, helping the companies rake in billions of dollars in contracts.

  • China to step up financial support for industries hit by COVID outbreaks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up financial support for industries, firms and people affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, the central bank said on Monday, as part of steps to cushion economic slowdown. Authorities will guide financial institutions to expand lending and surrender profits to the real economy, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website. Financial institutions should flexibly support COVID-affected individuals by reasonably delaying loan repayments and overdue loans may not be recorded, the central bank banks.

  • Didi Global tumbles 17% after earnings, plans for shareholder meeting to discuss U.S. de-listing

    Shares of Didi Global dropped 17% in premarket trading on Monday, after the China ride-share group over the weekend announced a