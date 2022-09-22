U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.50
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,356.00
    +74.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,726.75
    +16.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.78
    +0.84 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.30
    +2.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0037 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    +0.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1314
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3490
    -1.6870 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,166.23
    +297.22 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -1.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.95
    -15.69 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Bendito Resources Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent with 1289625 B.C. Ltd. for Reverse Takeover

0
·7 min read

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito", the "Company", or "we") and 1289625 B.C. Ltd. ("ShellCo") are pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated August 23, 2022 (the "Letter of Intent") in respect of a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Transaction") that would result in the reverse takeover of ShellCo by Bendito. The completion of the Proposed Transaction will be subject to, among other things, the common shares ("Resulting Issuer Common Shares") of the resulting entity (the "Resulting Issuer") being listed on a recognized Canadian stock exchange and the Resulting Issuer fulfilling all of the applicable regulatory and listing requirements. Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Bendito is expected to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ShellCo or otherwise combine its corporate existence with that of ShellCo to form the Resulting Issuer, which will hold all the assets and projects and continue the business of Bendito. The final structure of Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice.

(PRNewsfoto/Bendito Resources Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Bendito Resources Inc.)

Mr. John Antwi, President and CEO of Bendito, commented: "The Bendito team is very excited to have an expedited and efficient path to becoming a public company in Canada.  One of the objectives of becoming a public company would be to provide us with additional financing options and tools to fund our development strategy and create value for our shareholders. As part of our July 2022 transaction to acquire Azure Minerals Limited, we are required to become a public entity by January 2024.  Now, only two months after completing our inaugural transaction to acquire Azure Mineral's Mexican Portfolio of eight projects, I am happy to announce a path to becoming a public entity."

Transaction Structure Overview

The Letter of Intent provides that Bendito and ShellCo will negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement") on or before [Insert the date that is 75 calendar days after the Letter of Intent date], or such later date as may be mutually agreed upon.  Bendito plans to complete a concurrent private placement financing at the time of closing the Proposed Transaction.  The Proposed Transaction contemplates that each outstanding security of Bendito will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for an equivalent security of the Resulting Issuer (for certainty, as constituted following the completion of the proposed consolidation described in the Letter of Intent).  ShellCo shareholders are expected to receive an aggregate number of Resulting Issuer Common Shares with the value specified in the Letter of Intent at a deemed per share issue price equal to the share price of the concurrent private placement financing.   It is anticipated that all the directors and officers of ShellCo will resign from their respective positions at the closing of the Proposed Transaction and that the members of the board and management of the Resulting Issuer shall consist of existing Bendito directors (or Bendito nominees) and officers.

Entering into of the Definitive Agreement is conditional upon Bendito and ShellCo each being satisfied with the results of full financial, business, legal, environmental, social, and other due diligence investigations with respect to the other party.  Additionally, the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of the Definitive Agreement, completion of a concurrent financing by Bendito, the Resulting Issuer Common Shares being listed on a recognized Canadian stock exchange and the Resulting Issuer fulfilling all of the applicable regulatory and listing requirements, and each of the parties obtaining all necessary board, shareholder and regulatory approvals, and other standard closing conditions.  The foregoing description and summary of the Proposed Transaction does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full text of the Letter of Intent.

Further information

ShellCo and Bendito will provide further details in respect of the Proposed Transaction in due course by way of press release. ShellCo and Bendito will make available all information as required by applicable regulatory authorities and will provide, in a press release to be disseminated at a later date, the required disclosure. All information contained in this press release with respect to ShellCo and Bendito was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing application to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of ShellCo should be considered highly speculative.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a private mineral resource company formed and led by experienced mining and exploration executives with headquarters in Reno, Nevada, USA and regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.  The Company fully-owns a portfolio of diversified mineral projects in Mexico, which includes the Alacran and Oposura projects, both of which have previously reported mineral resources.  The Mexican property portfolio comprises the Company's sole mineral interests.  For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company at the below:

John Antwi


Bendito Resources


Jeff Stieber

President & CEO


6490 S McCarran Blvd


Chief Financial Officer

jantwi@benditoresources.com


Building E, Suite 121


jstieber@benditoresources.com

(775) 340-2719


Reno, NV 89509


(775) 250-0300

1289625 B.C. Ltd.

For further information:

1289625 B.C. Ltd.
James Ward, Director
Phone: (416) 897-2359
Email: james@wardfinancial.ca 

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", and or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management concerning, among other things, the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction, the concurrent financing, the share exchange ratios for Proposed Transaction, the anticipated go-forward directors and management of the Resulting Issuer, the listing of the Resulting Issuer Common Shares, the receipt of director, shareholder and regulatory approvals, the performance and business of the Resulting Issuer, and other potential future events.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, and forecasts, including but not limited to factors about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and the risks related thereto or the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. The terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction may change based on ShellCo's due diligence (which may be limited as ShellCo intends to rely upon the due diligence that may be conducted by the agents, if any, in connection with the concurrent financing) and the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice for both ShellCo and the Company.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bendito-resources-announces-non-binding-letter-of-intent-with-1289625-bc-ltd-for-reverse-takeover-301630594.html

SOURCE Bendito Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c5992.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • Japan Intervenes to Support Yen for the First Time Since 1998

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan intervened to support the yen for the first time since 1998, seeking to stem a 20% decline against the dollar this year amid a widening policy divergence with the US.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by R

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • Putin’s Tough Talk Is Boosting Defense Stocks and Tanking Chinese EV Makers

    Defense stocks are rising along with global tensions after Vladimir Putin reacted to recent gains made by Ukraine. Chinese electric-vehicle stocks are tumbling, however.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Dollar General Tops Morningstar List of Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar has put together a list of the Top 10 dividend stocks that are widely held by its 'ultimate stock-pickers.'

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.

  • 2 Chip Stocks That Can Outperform a Slowing Market, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur says chip makers Marvell Technology and Broadcom are "well-positioned to outgrow the overall semiconductor industry market."

  • China Stocks Face More Grim Milestones as Fed Deals Fresh Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most acute market risks from the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening to Beijing’s Covid Zero pursuit are hammering Chinese stocks, pushing a key gauge to the lowest in more than a decade as analysts struggle to predict a bottom. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billion

  • FTSE and European markets rise despite escalation of Ukraine conflict

    Fears of a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine send investors diving into safe haven assets.