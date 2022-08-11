U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

The Beneficiaries of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust Appoint Toby Taniguchi as Trustee

·3 min read

WAIMEA, Hawai'i, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beneficiaries of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust (PRFT) announced today that Toby Taniguchi has been appointed as a Trustee of PRFT, effective January 1, 2023. The Beneficiaries of PRFT are Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital, Hawaii Community Foundation, Hawaii Preparatory Academy, and Parker School.

Parker Ranch logo (PRNewsfoto/Parker Ranch)
Parker Ranch logo (PRNewsfoto/Parker Ranch)

Taniguchi is Chief Executive Officer of KTA Super Stores, a multi-generational family grocery business on Hawaii Island. KTA is well-known by Big Island residents for its long-standing support and advocacy for local food through its Mountain Apple brand. Taniguchi has served on the Board of Directors of Parker Ranch, Inc. since 2018.

Taniguchi became President and Chief Operating Officer of KTA in 2021. He has worked for KTA since 1996 and has held various positions at all levels within the organization. He is actively involved in numerous public service and nonprofit organizations, and currently serves as chairman of Community First, a 501(c)3 formed to serve as a catalyst for solutions to improving health and lowering medical costs on Hawaii Island. Additionally, Taniguchi also serves on the Board of Directors for the Hawaiian Electric Company, Employers' Protective Insurance Company, Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation and the Lyman House Museum. He is a Pacific Century Fellow (Class of 2003) and was recognized by Pacific Business News in its "40 Under 40" listing and by Hawaii Business Magazine in its "20 for the Next 20" listing. He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Portland, and an Executive Food Management Certificate from the University of Southern California.

Taniguchi joins the three current Trustees of PRFT, Mike Fujimoto, Mike Gibson and Tim Johns.

"Several years ago, the Beneficiaries established a structured process for Trustee selection. We followed those procedures and undertook a very extensive search and vetting process, and we are pleased Toby will be joining the organization as a Trustee," said Saundra Gulley, Chair of the PRFT's Distribution Committee and Beneficiary Representative from Parker School. "Toby is uniquely qualified to assist PRFT in its mission to support the Beneficiaries, given his business experience, the various roles he has held in the governance of complex organizations, and his knowledge and understanding of our culture and doing business in Hawaii. We are grateful for his willingness to serve."

"Toby has made significant contributions as a Director of Parker Ranch, Inc. for four years and to our Waimea and Big Island communities through his various experiences serving in leadership roles, both in business and the non-profit sector," said Tim Johns, Lead Trustee of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust. "We are fortunate to have someone of Toby's professionalism, executive presence and impeccable reputation to serve with us as a Trustee."

About Parker Ranch

Parker Ranch is one of the largest and oldest cattle ranches in the United States. Parker Ranch Inc. is wholly-owned by Parker Ranch Foundation Trust whose beneficiaries are four non-profits: Queen's North Hawai'i Community Hospital, Hawai'i Preparatory Academy, Parker School, and Hawai'i Community Foundation. To learn more, please visit www.parkerranch.com or www.prft.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-beneficiaries-of-the-parker-ranch-foundation-trust-appoint-toby-taniguchi-as-trustee-301603953.html

SOURCE Parker Ranch

