What is a beneficiary deed? And who can execute one?

Question: My mother is the trustee of her revocable living trust, with me as the sole beneficiary. The only asset in the trust is my mother’s house. My mother wants to simplify things and record a beneficiary deed to me for her home. Can my mother, as the trustee of her revocable living trust, execute a beneficiary deed to me?

Answer: No. The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that a beneficiary deed is only valid upon the death of a “natural person” who owned the real property. Therefore, your mother’s house, owned by her revocable living trust, cannot be transferred to you by beneficiary deed. As trustee of her revocable living trust, your mother can record a warranty deed for the home back to herself individually and then execute and record a beneficiary deed for the house to you. The recording of this beneficiary deed, if not later revoked by your mother in her lifetime, will automatically transfer the home to you upon your mother’s death.

Note: A.R.S. § 33-405 provides for the recording of beneficiary deeds and even has a fillable form for a beneficiary deed. That statute, in case your mother changes her mind, also provides for the revocation of a beneficiary deed and a fillable revocation form. The simplicity of recording a beneficiary deed and the later recording of any revocation of the beneficiary deed was designed to avoid costly legal fees for revisions to estate planning documents.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is a beneficiary deed in Arizona? And who can execute one?