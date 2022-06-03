U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.46
    -64.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,936.23
    -312.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,016.84
    -300.06 (-2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.55
    -15.13 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.86
    +1.99 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    -19.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.34 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9590
    +0.0460 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2500
    -0.0078 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8530
    +0.9830 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,541.71
    -694.30 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.29
    -21.51 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Benefit of Adding Ibrutinib to Bendamustine/Rituximab as Frontline Treatment for Mantle Cell Lymphoma: First Phase III Trial Changing the Paradigm for the Care of Elderly Patients

·3 min read

John Theurer Cancer Center Investigators Participate in Large Pivotal International Study

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center investigators participated in the large phase III multicenter SHINE study, which reported that using the drug ibrutinib (Imbruvica®) in combination with standard bendamustine and rituximab (BR) therapy as initial treatment for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) slowed disease growth by 52% in older people newly diagnosed with the disease. The treatment could become the new standard of care for older people with MCL, who may not be able to tolerate more intensive treatment regimens. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 3, 2022.

"The field of mantle cell lymphoma treatment continues to evolve. The standard of care for elderly patients — who account for more than half of all people diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and who are not eligible for high-dose therapy upfront — has most frequently been chemoimmunotherapy with bendamustine and rituximab. Over time, however, most patients relapse," explained Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., chairman and executive director of John Theurer Cancer Center, who led the center's participation in the SHINE study. "Ibrutinib was the first inhibitor of the BTK protein approved for MCL, and it has been a game changer for patients with relapsed or persistent disease. Logically, the next step was to bring it to the frontline setting, which was the subject of the SHINE clinical trial."

In this study, previously untreated MCL patients aged 65 and older were randomly assigned to receive six cycles of BR with either ibrutinib (261 patients) or a placebo (262 patients). Patients who responded to treatment received up to 12 additional doses of rituximab as maintenance therapy. Researchers compared progression-free survival (PFS, the time it took for the cancer to continue growing) between the two groups.

Adding ibrutinib to BR dramatically improved the outcome. After a median follow-up of 7 years, PFS was 6.7 years in the BR+ibrutinib arm versus 4.4 years for the BR+placebo group. Concluded Dr. Goy, "This is highly significant and could easily translate into BR+ibrutinib becoming the next standard of care."

About John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is a part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. Housed within a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefit-of-adding-ibrutinib-to-bendamustinerituximab-as-frontline-treatment-for-mantle-cell-lymphoma-first-phase-iii-trial-changing-the-paradigm-for-the-care-of-elderly-patients-301561142.html

SOURCE Hackensack University Medical Center

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Crashes After FDA Suggests Its Covid Vaccine Causes Heart Inflammation

    The FDA suggested Friday there could be a link between Novavax's Covid vaccine and heart inflammation, and NVAX stock plummeted.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA staff says Novavax vaccine lowers COVID risk

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday Novavax Inc's vaccine reduces the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19 and that it was likely the shot could provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant. The FDA analyzed data from Novavax's trial before the Omicron and Delta variant became the dominant strains. "Based on the efficacy estimate in the clinical trial of this vaccine, it is more likely than not that the vaccine will provide some meaningful level of protection against COVID-19 due to Omicron, in particular against more severe disease," FDA staff said.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Plunging Today

    FDA briefing documents in advance of next week's advisory committee meeting highlighted potential safety issues with Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation, FDA Says. The Stock Is Sliding.

    'Multiple events' of heart inflammation were reported after administering the Covid-19 vaccine, especially among younger men, according to the FDA.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal

    (Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday it will acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to help bolster its arsenal of cancer drugs. Bristol Myers will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price. The deal "will surprise many investors who over the past year have begun to believe late-to-market targeted oncology drugs are likely to be commercial failures," Stifel analyst Bradley Canino said.

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • Record-Setting Biotech Plunges 25% After Axing Lead Program

    Drug development is time-consuming, expensive, and full of failure. From 2011 to 2020, only 7.9% of drug candidates that began a phase 1 clinical trial earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Centessa Pharmaceuticals was founded to attack the inefficiency of drug development head on.

  • Peninsula cancer drug biotech sheds quarter of staff 18 months after moving to new HQ

    The company signed its lease, at about $67 per square foot, in happier times for biotech fundraising.

  • U.S. FDA flags risk of heart inflammation after Novavax COVID vaccine

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised concerns about a possible risk of heart inflammation from Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, even as the company's data showed it could reduce the chances of mild-to-severe disease. In Novavax's nearly 30,000 patient trial, conducted between December 2020 and September 2021, there were four cases of a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis detected within 20 days of taking the protein-based shot.

  • Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID infections

    The rate of COVID-19 infections is still highest among the unvaccinated, according to figures through April.

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Having This in Your Bathroom Can Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Warn

    The bathroom means different things to different people. For some, it's simply where they use the toilet, grab a quick shower, and tend to various hygiene habits. For others, it's a quiet space where they can have a little time to themselves—or a lot of time. A 2019 survey out of the UK revealed that the average person spends more than 400 days of their life in the bathroom, with one in six adults saying they hang out in the bathroom for peace and quiet.While various activities can take place in

  • Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

    Researchers are drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin — including a big jump during the pandemic. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls about children consuming worrisome amounts of the dietary supplement — a six-fold increase from about a decade earlier. Most such calls are about young children who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin, some of which come in the form of gummies for kids.

  • Regeneron Buys Sanofi Cancer Drug for Up to $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to buy the immune-oncology drug Libtayo from partner Sanofi for as much as $1.1 billion, revisiting a deal that helped the French company re-enter the field of cancer research. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is B

  • Overturning Roe v. Wade could cause a 'poverty shock'

    Most women would still be able to get an abortion, but bans in about half the states would mostly affect poor women who can't afford to travel somewhere else for the procedure.

  • Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Upcoming Documentary About Father Eddie Van Halen’s Death: ‘Pathetic & Heartless’

    "F---ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer," Wolfgang tweeted.

  • Bristol-Myers to Buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion

    The deal would deepen the biopharmaceutical company’s position in lung-cancer treatments with the addition of Turning Point’s lead experimental drug, repotrectinib.