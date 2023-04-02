Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

a Job Centre Plus - Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.

Swissport, an airport ground handling company with 55,000 staff around the world, said a growing number of would-be employees appear to be gaming the system to prove they are looking for work.

It said that of all UK applications received in the first two months of 2023, just 2.4pc were converted into a signed-up job. Conversion rates would normally be between 8pc and 12pc, Swissport said.

Jobseekers are required to sign up to a so-called claimant commitment in order to receive their benefits. This typically includes a promise to look for work or apply for positions for a set number of hours each week.

Swissport said that large numbers of applicants were now effectively treating this as a tick-box exercise.

Chris Rayner, the company's chief people officer, said: “They often don’t even show for the online interview.”

Jobseeker's Allowance pays up to £77 a week for over-25s, equal to around seven and a half hours' work at minimum wage, although claimants who have children or a disability can receive significantly more through other benefits.

Swissport added that further investigation had found a large number of applicants to its jobs were rejected because they were ineligible to work in the UK. But it added that conversion rates were nonetheless well below historical norms.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have vowed to crack down on an estimated 5.2 million people that are on out-of-work benefits.

With job vacancies close to record highs, the Chancellor promised “a comprehensive plan to remove the barriers to work facing those on benefits” in his Budget last month

In the days running up to the Budget, Mr Hunt said: “I will be systematically going through all the areas where there are barriers that stop people from working who want to, so that we can help people get back to work and fill those vacancies for our businesses.”

Despite the challenges in recruitment, Mr Rayner echoed confidence among airline and airport bosses that British holidaymakers would not experience a repeat of last summer’s travel chaos.

He said: “We're in a much better place. We've learned from what happened in 2022.

“Typically we would downsize more from the seasonal peaks. But this year, we've kept people on.”

However, he added that a lack of flexibility in UK employment rules means it would be hard to deal with an unexpected surge in travel demand. Bringing in skilled foreign workers is difficult after Brexit, Mr Rayner said.

He added: “We could do with a lot more support from governments, particularly in the UK, to expedite the whole [employment] process.”

The Telegraph revealed last April that background checks would be relaxed to speed up the hiring process for airport security staff.

But Mr Rayner said that some bottlenecks remain.

He said: “Where we would look for extra support from the government is how do you expedite the whole sort of security clearance process.”

A spokesman for Swissport added that despite the challenges with applicants “ghosting”, the company had now hired 92pc of the people it needs for this summer – compared with 60pc at the same point last year.

He added that during peak summer months, Swissport will have an additional 2,100 additional staff working in ground handling operations for the UK alone, alongside 5,000 people the company retained over the winter.

Mr Sunak first began a crackdown on the benefits systems while serving as Chancellor, as analysis of Government data showed that more than one in five people of working age was claiming out-of-work benefits in some parts of the country.