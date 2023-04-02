U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.15 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,176.83
    -181.62 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

2
Oliver Gill
·3 min read
a Job Centre Plus - Philip Toscano/PA Wire
a Job Centre Plus - Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.

Swissport, an airport ground handling company with 55,000 staff around the world, said a growing number of would-be employees appear to be gaming the system to prove they are looking for work.

It said that of all UK applications received in the first two months of 2023, just 2.4pc were converted into a signed-up job. Conversion rates would normally be between 8pc and 12pc, Swissport said.

Jobseekers are required to sign up to a so-called claimant commitment in order to receive their benefits. This typically includes a promise to look for work or apply for positions for a set number of hours each week.

Swissport said that large numbers of applicants were now effectively treating this as a tick-box exercise.

Chris Rayner, the company's chief people officer, said: “They often don’t even show for the online interview.”

Jobseeker's Allowance pays up to £77 a week for over-25s, equal to around seven and a half hours' work at minimum wage, although claimants who have children or a disability can receive significantly more through other benefits.

Swissport added that further investigation had found a large number of applicants to its jobs were rejected because they were ineligible to work in the UK. But it added that conversion rates were nonetheless well below historical norms.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have vowed to crack down on an estimated 5.2 million people that are on out-of-work benefits.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left), alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt (second left) - Stefan Rousseau/PA
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left), alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt (second left) - Stefan Rousseau/PA

With job vacancies close to record highs, the Chancellor promised “a comprehensive plan to remove the barriers to work facing those on benefits” in his Budget last month

In the days running up to the Budget, Mr Hunt said: “I will be systematically going through all the areas where there are barriers that stop people from working who want to, so that we can help people get back to work and fill those vacancies for our businesses.”

Despite the challenges in recruitment, Mr Rayner echoed confidence among airline and airport bosses that British holidaymakers would not experience a repeat of last summer’s travel chaos.

He said: “We're in a much better place. We've learned from what happened in 2022.

“Typically we would downsize more from the seasonal peaks. But this year, we've kept people on.”

However, he added that a lack of flexibility in UK employment rules means it would be hard to deal with an unexpected surge in travel demand. Bringing in skilled foreign workers is difficult after Brexit, Mr Rayner said.

He added: “We could do with a lot more support from governments, particularly in the UK, to expedite the whole [employment] process.”

The Telegraph revealed last April that background checks would be relaxed to speed up the hiring process for airport security staff.

But Mr Rayner said that some bottlenecks remain.

Heathrow Travel Chaos - Jamie Lorriman
Heathrow Travel Chaos - Jamie Lorriman

He said: “Where we would look for extra support from the government is how do you expedite the whole sort of security clearance process.”

A spokesman for Swissport added that despite the challenges with applicants “ghosting”, the company had now hired 92pc of the people it needs for this summer – compared with 60pc at the same point last year.

He added that during peak summer months, Swissport will have an additional 2,100 additional staff working in ground handling operations for the UK alone, alongside 5,000 people the company retained over the winter.

Mr Sunak first began a crackdown on the benefits systems while serving as Chancellor, as analysis of Government data showed that more than one in five people of working age was claiming out-of-work benefits in some parts of the country.

Recommended Stories

  • That Style, Again? How Shopping Got So Boring

    Fresh merchandise gives consumers a reason to buy—and without it, sales suffer. Here’s what happened after manufacturers and retailers hit pause on innovating.

  • Britain to get floating gas terminals in energy security boost

    Floating gas terminals are to be anchored off Britain's coast under plans being worked on to boost energy security. Government officials say they are working to support firms who want to install the vessels in the UK, as part of efforts to avoid a repeat of this winter’s energy crisis. It would bolster the UK’s capacity to import from around the world, potentially making it less exposed to gas market shocks as domestic supplies fall.

  • What Is Forex Trading? A Beginner’s Guide

    Forex trading is exchanging one currency for another to profit from the trade. Learn more about trading currency.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • OPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail o

  • Customers Have All But Stopped Pulling Deposits from Small Banks

    After the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, customers pulled $185 billion from small banks, the largest weekly loss on record. The bleeding all but stopped a week later.

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingProminent money ma

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond sued by former CEO over unpaid severance

    Former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton was ousted last June as chief executive and is suing the retailer for failing to honor his severance deal.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • Trump NFT sales skyrocket more than 400% on news of his indictment

    He became the first former U.S. president to be indicted for a crime on Thursday.

  • Fed's Waller: US inflation can drop without much harm to job market

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said recent data is consistent with the notion that the U.S. central bank may be able to drive down inflation without serious harm to the labor market. If people really have begun to believe that prices are going to just keep on rising, then defeating high inflation could require dramatic actions by the Fed to puncture those expectations, Waller said in remarks prepared for an academic conference at the San Francisco Fed. Dramatic Fed rate hikes could slow the economy suddenly and lead to large job losses.

  • What does Donald Trump's indictment mean for his businesses?

    Criminal charges filed against the former president could further tarnish the Trump Organization's reputation, experts say.

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can invest in both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the annual IRS limits.