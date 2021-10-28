U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,736.20
    +1,707.12 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Benefitfocus Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking Features to Help Employers Comply with Government Mandates and Refine Return-to-Work Policies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Customizable vaccine tracking features help employers track vaccination status, collect vaccine documentation and implement other features in accordance with government and employer policies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announced the addition of COVID-19 vaccination tracking features to the Benefitplace platform. Available now, the optional and customizable features aim to help employers refine their return-to-work policies and navigate government mandates by enabling employers to track employees' vaccination status and implement measures to help boost employee vaccination rates.

Benefitfocus logo (PRNewsFoto/Benefitfocus, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Benefitfocus, Inc.)
Benefitfocus logo (PRNewsFoto/Benefitfocus, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Benefitfocus, Inc.)

"This year's open enrollment period comes on the heels of changes in COVID-19 policies and employers need the agility and flexibility to support employees while implementing changes," said Matt Levin, president and CEO of Benefitfocus. "At Benefitfocus, we understand the growing importance of being able to track employees' vaccination status and implement measures to help boost employee vaccination rates. To assist, we have created several options on our platform to support employers."

Employers on the Benefitplace platform will have access to several new capabilities:

  • Vaccine status tracking with the option to require documented proof of vaccination

  • Surcharge calculations and payroll deductions based on vaccination status. This optional feature can be customized to apply to all employees or just those enrolled in employer-sponsored medical plans.

  • Claims analytics to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare spend over time. Armed with these insights, benefit leaders can understand risks among specific employee populations and better plan for changes to return-to-work and safety policies.

Benefitfocus customers interested in implementing the vaccine tracking and surcharge feature should contact their customer service manager to discuss the options they would like to implement. Click here to find more information and responses to frequently asked questions.

Connect with Benefitfocus
Like Benefitfocus on Facebook
Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter
Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn
Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties arising from the recent U.S. elections; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitfocus-adds-covid-19-vaccination-tracking-features-to-help-employers-comply-with-government-mandates-and-refine-return-to-work-policies-301411517.html

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Despite labor shortages, many small businesses are OK with firing employees who don’t get vaccinated

    A majority of small businesses has already implemented or plan to implement employee vaccine mandates, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife report.

  • Dermody Properties signs Costco's logistics company for West Sac industrial site

    As the holiday shopping season looms, Dermody Properties has signed a big retailer for its new West Sacramento industrial site.

  • AmEx Debuts Debit Card in War for Small-Business Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. unveiled its first-ever debit card as competition for small-business customers heats up.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe card will be part of a new digital business checking account, New York-based AmEx said in a statement Thurs

  • Analyst Report: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

    ADP is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing the full scope of businesses from micro to global enterprises. ADP was established in 1949 and serves over 920,000 clients primarily in the United States. ADP's employer services segment offers payroll, HCM solutions, HR outsourcing, insurance and retirement services. The smaller but faster-growing PEO segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and midsize businesses through a co-employment model.

  • How Lowe’s, Amazon and Target are helping small businesses get products onto their shelves

    Large companies see the benefits of giving small businesses a helping hand, but sometimes what they offer isn’t what entrepreneurs are looking for

  • Amazon seen triumphing over Apple privacy changes in digital ad business

    Amazon.com is expected to emerge as a winner in the digital advertising arena, surviving Apple's privacy changes better than rivals Facebook and Snap. The ecommerce giant's vast trove of customer shopping data reduces its reliance on tracking info once provided by Apple's iOS mobile operating system. Others including Alphabet Inc, which also collects a rich set of data from users' search habits, reported a 41% surge in Google advertising revenue for the third quarter, a sign that businesses that rely less on targeted ads are able to overcome Apple's limits on tracking mobile users.

  • BlackLine Raises The Bar Again, Unveiling Next Generation Unified Platform For Accounts Receivable Automation

    Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has expanded its accounts receivable (AR) automation offering, unveiling the next generation of its full-functionality AR automation suite – marking the industry's first unified platform for end-to-end cash flow optimization, including cash application and collection, credit and risk management and dispute resolution. BlackLine's AI-powered unified AR automation platform uses intelligent automation to help customers release cash

  • In Indonesia, Mentors Are Helping Turn Entrepreneurial Spirit Into Business Success

    In 2017, Andi Ashar needed to earn some extra money to pay for his studies in information systems at his university in Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. He heard about a contest spons...

  • New Report Shows Talent Retention, Digital Transformation and ESG Top-of-mind for Canadian Midmarket

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has put significant pressure on Canadian businesses, midmarket decision-makers are pushing forward to rethink their approach and operations, according to new research by BDO Canada. The Midmarket Outlook Report 2021 provides a snapshot of the unique challenges and priorities facing these businesses, including talent attraction and retention, digital transformation, supply chain and ESG, at a critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic presses on.

  • Analyst Report: Pentair plc

    Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into two segments: consumer solutions and industrial & flow technologies. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $3 billion in revenue and $518 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.

  • Israeli web giant Wix to expand in Miami Beach amid city’s push to diversify economy

    Israeli web development giant Wix is announcing plans to expand on Miami Beach by approximately 50% over the next three years, amid a larger push by Beach officials to diversify the city’s economy.

  • Vistaprint acquires Crello and Depositphotos, rebrands as Vista, to better take on Canva and others in online creative design for businesses

    Vistaprint has built a name for itself in providing printing and marketing services for consumers, sole traders and small businesses. The company is acquiring online graphic design editor Crello and an online graphic design editor that competes against Canva — and its parent company, stock photo repository Despositphotos — for a total price of $85 million. Along with the acquisitions, Vistaprint is rebranding as just "Vista" and will be launching a new service powered by Crello called VistaCreate.

  • Pivotree to Lead Customer Interview with NGK Spark Plugs at Stibo Connect 2021

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company "), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship and upcoming speaking session at Stibo Connect 2021, an annual customer conference by Stibo Systems being held virtually November 2-4.

  • Stock analysts wary of Trump's social network

    A week after former President Donald Trump announced plans to launch a social media platform, and shares of the SPAC - or special purpose acquisition company - associated with TRUTH Social surged on the news, some stock analysts are scrutinizing Trump's lofty new venture. MICHAEL PACHTER: "It's a horrible idea." Michael Pachter is the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities. PACHTER: "It's one thing to build a news channel like Fox or OAN (One America News Network), that's a cable channel and can thrive on the million users, viewers, or half a million viewers or smaller, because the carriage fees on cable are pretty low. But a social media network is going to depend upon advertising dollars, and making a social media channel that is dedicated to a small subset of users is going to limit its potential." Trump lost his social media megaphone this year, when Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms either permanently or temporarily banned him from their services, after he was accused of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Now, Trump is seeking another direct line to his supporters as he mulls another presidential run in 2024. TRUMP ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2015: "It will be simple, it will be easy..." Like Pachter, analyst Max Wolff, the CEO Systematic Ventures, also sees challenges, telling Reuters that entering into competition with other social media platforms is not easy. WOLFF: "Look, building a new social media is very, very difficult medium, because the real value here is the people on board. So you need to catch up to Facebook, you know, you have the small task of onboarding a few billion people, which might sound easy, but it could be tricky... So, odds are that this $2.2-and-counting-billion undertaking will end pretty badly, especially if it's built around one person who, you know, however dynamic, is older and maybe past that person's peak influence and social footprint." But some believe there are people out there who have never been more starved for content from the former president. And shares of the SPAC linked to the new social media venture have been snapped up by amateur traders and Trump supporters, including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who bought as much as $50,000 worth, according to a regulatory filing.Trump can also point to his - at one time - enormous social media following and NBC's hit show "The Apprentice" as past successes that could bode well for a new media company. But Pachter says it's Trump's past failures and bankruptcies that loom larger.PACHTER: "No business I can think of that he's ever been in, no non-real estate business, ever made money. He failed in casinos, airlines, steaks, wine, ties, everything else."In a press release, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition, the Florida-based shell company linked to Trump's new media enterprise, said the partnership would create public shareholder value and called it "one of the most promising business combination partners to fulfill that purpose." TRUTH Social is set for a beta launch next month and full rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    MGM Resorts reports third-quarter earnings next weeks as folks return to casinos amid looser Covid restrictions. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

    U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275

  • Here's What This Investor Thinks 'Could Really Move The Stock' When Amazon Reports Earnings Today

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has underperformed the market in 2021, trading higher by just 4% year-to-date. Amazon's underperformance could set the stock up for a move higher if the company reports better-than-expected sales growth against tough comparable numbers, according to Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone. "During the lockdown, everybody was buying Amazon constantly," Firestone said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." If Amazon reports sales growth in the high teens, she expects in