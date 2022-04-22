U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Benefitfocus Appoints Kristin Adams as Chief People Officer

·3 min read
In this article:
  BNFT

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a cloud-based benefits administration company committed to helping organizations and their people get the most out of their health care and benefits programs, announced Kristin Adams as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer (CPO). Effective immediately, Adams will lead the company's people strategy with a focus on talent acquisition, development and retention; corporate culture; diversity, inclusion and belonging; employee compensation and benefits and organizational structure.

www.benefitfocus.com (PRNewsfoto/Benefitfocus, Inc.)
www.benefitfocus.com (PRNewsfoto/Benefitfocus, Inc.)

Adams brings her experience, passion and people-first mentality to the Benefitfocus executive leadership team, reporting to President and CEO Matt Levin where she will contribute to implementing the company's transformational business initiatives and long-term strategic plan.

"As Benefitfocus continues to grow and transform, our associates remain our most valuable asset," said Matt Levin, Benefitfocus President and CEO. "We're thrilled to have Kristin on board to provide valuable support to our associates. Her wealth of human resources expertise and experience leading teams and companies through periods of growth, change and transformation well-position her to contribute to Benefitfocus' long-term success."

Adams is a full-scale talent advisor with a proven track record of scaling and managing teams. She spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley in various leadership roles where she helped lead future of work initiatives designed to catapult the company into its next phase. As the workplace and talent landscape continue to evolve post pandemic, Adams looks to bring her strong workforce strategy expertise to Benefitfocus.

"I'm excited to join Benefitfocus at such a pivotal moment. It was an easy decision for me to join the team. I was aligned with their core values and the shared desire to invest in developing talent to achieve business goals. They understand how powerful a talented, engaged and diverse team can be in helping to live out their mission to improve lives with benefits," said Kristin Adams, newly appointed Chief People Officer at Benefitfocus.

Adams is a graduate of Hofstra University where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management with a minor in Psychology. To learn more about Adams and her role at Benefitfocus click here.

About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration company committed to helping its customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefits programs. Through exceptional service and innovative technology, Benefitfocus aims to be a safe set of hands for its customers – helping to manage the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitfocus-appoints-kristin-adams-as-chief-people-officer-301530786.html

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

