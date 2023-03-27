The Benelux E-bike Market is forecast to grow by 1214.05 thousand units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.65% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

E-bike Market in Benelux 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the e-bike market in Benelux and is forecast to grow by 1214.05 thousand units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.65% during the forecast period.

Our report on the e-bike market in Benelux provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining cost of Li-ion batteries, health and environmental benefits associated with use of e-bikes, and the presence of government initiatives and the availability of subsidies.



The e-bike market in Benelux is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Lithium-ion battery

• Sealed lead acid battery



By Platform

• Urban e-bikes

• Trekking e-bikes

• eMTBs

• Cargo e-bikes

• Others



This study identifies the rising popularity of connected e-bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes and the rise in urban mobility will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-bike market in Benelux covers the following areas:

• E-bike market sizing

• E-bike market forecast

• E-bike market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike market vendors that include Accell Group NV, Amsterdam Bicycle Co., Belgian Bicycle Group, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cowboy SA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kruitbosch Zwolle BV, KSR Group GmbH, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pon Holdings BV, QWIC, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Smart Urban Mobility BV, Trek Bicycle Corp., VanMoof BV, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the e-bike market in Benelux analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

