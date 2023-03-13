U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

BENEV Partner ExoCoBio Secures 3 Additional Exosome U.S. Patents

·3 min read

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BENEV Company Inc., an FDA registered manufacturer with a global presence, is proud to announce that their strategic partner, ExoCoBio has secured 3 additional patents1 in the U.S. for their Exosome products relating to:

BENEV Exosome Regenerative Complex, Exosome Regenerative Complex +, and the new EXO Balm

  • The use of composition comprising stem cell-derived exosome as effective ingredient in strengthening skin barrier and improving skin barrier;

  • The lyophilized formulation of stem cell-derived exosomes and anti-inflammatory composition including the same as active ingredient;

  • Use of composition comprising exosome derived from adipose-derived stem cell as effective ingredient in ameliorating dermatitis.

These patents join 3 others that protect the intellectual and clinical rights to an important advancement in medical aesthetics and dermatology of the past decade2.

According to BENEV CEO Ethan Min, "We are proud to be the strategic partner of ExoCoBio and to have together created truly innovative Exosome technologies and products: BENEV's Exosome Regenerative Complex, Exosome Regenerative Complex +, and the new EXO Balm."

This milestone further underscores the important role Exosomes can play in managing the skin barrier and atopic dermatitis. These exclusive patents expand the ExoCoBio portfolio, which carries over ten clinical studies that further prove the efficacy of their Exosomes.

In 2022 alone, over 1,500 dermatology and cosmetic surgery practices, as well as medical spas have chosen BENEV Exosomes for their patients.

Dermatologist Suneel Chilukuri in Houston, TX explains, "It is of utmost importance to deliver scientifically proven products to our patients. I continue to choose BENEV Exosomes because they are currently the only Exosome product that has 6 patents based on proper scientific studies. As a dermatologist, clinical efficacy is essential to every treatment and product we offer. With BENEV, I have both scientific proof and real-life clinical results."

What are Exosomes?
Exosome refers to the endoplasmic reticulum consisting of physiological active substance of various nanoscale (30-200 nm) secreted for intercellular information transmission as the main signal transmitter between the cells in the body. This impacts the microenvironment of the cells by inducing immunoregulation and cell activation. Exosomes can be used for specific cells or strengthen active ingredients, and is applicable to cosmetics, diagnosis, treatment and other fields as well.

BENEV's Exosome Products
BENEV's Exosome products were developed and designed in tandem with one of the leading exosome research companies in the world, ExoCoBio. The intensive dual action complexes are quickly absorbed into the skin, delivering the concentrated power of exosomes, potent growth factors, peptides, co-enzymes, minerals, amino acids and vitamins. The paraben-free, steroid-free, and hypoallergenic patented technologies and ingredients are clinically proven to rejuvenate and regenerate the skin.

*Disclaimer: BENEV Exosome Regenerative Complexes are not drugs. They are not intended to prevent, treat, or cure diseases or medical conditions. They are not intended to be injected or delivered intravenously.

About BENEV
BENEV, established in California in 2000, is an FDA-registered drug manufacturer, specialized mainly in topical solutions for skin and hair, including its exosome products, as well as innovative medical devices such as PDO threads and radiofrequency microneedling device, in the U.S. and around the world. BENEV is an established player in the medical aesthetic market emphasizing health, longevity, and beauty-related products in the United States, Asia and other parts of the world. BENEV has a fully integrated business model, which includes manufacturing, research and development, sales, and marketing.

For more information, susan@benev.com

1 US 11,529,370 B2; US 11,529,306 B2; and Pub. No. US 2020/0121723 A1 Notice of Allowance issued in Feb 2023
2 US 11,337,419 B2 (Method for lyophilizing exosome); US 11,446,333 B2 (Use of composition comprising stem-cell derived exosome as effective ingredient for suppression or alleviation of pruritus); and US 11,534,392 B2 (Cosmetic composition comprising exosomes derived from galactomyces as active ingredient)

BENEV Company Inc.
BENEV Company Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benev-partner-exocobio-secures-3-additional-exosome-us-patents-301769677.html

SOURCE BENEV Company Inc

