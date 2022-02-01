U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,502.99
    -12.56 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,096.46
    -35.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.75
    -70.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.21
    -1.24 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.37 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1259
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    +0.0230 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3504
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7720
    -0.3520 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,411.69
    +619.15 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.77
    -1.23 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.10
    +64.73 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Beneva Selects Vitech's V3locity To Power Group Insurance Activities

·2 min read

NEW YORK and QUEBEC CITY, QC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that Beneva has selected V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution, as its new integrated administration platform to drive greater market expansion. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada.

Software for Insurance, Retirement &amp; Investment Administration. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com (PRNewsFoto/Vitech)

Beneva will use V3locity's onboarding, policy administration, billing, and digital self-service (for employees, plan sponsors, and advisors) applications. Beneva will be able to support its growth with an efficient ecosystem, as it offers its products to service the needs of the Canadian market.

"V3locity will be instrumental in strengthening our operational capacity, allowing us to grow our group insurance business across Canada," said Eric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Lead, Group Insurance, at Beneva. "We strongly believe that our partnership with Vitech will help us enhance our digital services offering and accelerate our ecosystem integration, providing solutions of unmatched simplicity for our clients."

V3locity is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

"We are delighted that Beneva has chosen V3locity as its core group insurance platform for the future," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's President of Insurance. "We look forward to providing Beneva with a competitive edge as it expands its geographical footprint and pursues its ambitious goals in the evolving insurance industry."

About Vitech®
Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

About Beneva
Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beneva-selects-vitechs-v3locity-to-power-group-insurance-activities-301472826.html

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations and boosted its dividend after posting record quarterly earnings on Tuesday, supported by higher shipping rates and demand from more profitable e-commerce customers. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, the world's largest parcel delivery firm has adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy, prioritizing lucrative deliveries over volume. That led to UPS' 2021 adjusted operating margins rising to 13.5% from 11.5% in the comparable pandemic-hit period in 2020 when Tome took over as CEO.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • AT&T, Discovery Fall on Dividend Reduction in Warner Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. shares declined after the telecommunications giant said it will pay a dividend at the lower end of its previously announced range following the spinoff of its WarnerMedia business to Discovery Inc.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Pu

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    After routinely posting flat revenue growth numbers in past quarters, it delivered on its promise to deliver "mid-single-digit" revenue increases. The tech giant endured years of struggle as it sought to transform itself into more of a cloud company, and it took nearly two years under the leadership of CEO Arvind Krishna to reach this point. IBM started its new future much stronger, reporting fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $16.7 billion.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia May Disappoint Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    AT&T ‘s decision Tuesday to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders isn’t a surprise given recent comments by CEO John Stankey. But the move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T ‘s shares outstanding. Shares of AT&T (ticker: T) were down 93 cents, or 3.6%, to $24.57 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

  • Apple’s M1 chips enable tech giant to ‘leapfrog the competition’: Analyst

    Wamsi Mohan, Bank of America senior IT hardware analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Apple is staying innovative with their product lines.

  • NIO’s Deliveries Fell Last Month. What That Means for Tesla.

    Deliveries in January at NIO, XPeng and Li Auto all dipped from December. Falling government purchase incentives dampened demand a little.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I Plan to Buy in 2022

    If the price of these stocks keeps dropping, I plan to take advantage of what will end up being great deals.