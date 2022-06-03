U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.75
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,260.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,892.50
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.22
    -0.65 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2574
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8660
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,503.18
    +656.32 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.58
    +14.94 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,737.76
    +323.88 (+1.18%)
     

Benevity’s 2022 Goodies Awards Ceremony Celebrates Gamechangers in Social Impact

Benevity
·4 min read
Benevity
Benevity

Awards honor the outstanding brands and people leading the way in social impact, employee engagement and corporate philanthropy

Benevity’s 2022 Goodies Awards Winners Celebrated As Gamechangers in Corporate Purpose

Benevity announced the winners of its Corporate Goodness Awards, also known as “The Goodies”
Benevity announced the winners of its Corporate Goodness Awards, also known as “The Goodies”

Benevity’s 2022 Goodies Awards Winners Celebrated As Gamechangers in Corporate Purpose

F5 wins Benevity's Bestie Award recognizing the company with the best-in-class approach to corporate purpose
F5 wins Benevity's Bestie Award recognizing the company with the best-in-class approach to corporate purpose

Benevity announced the winners of its Corporate Goodness Awards, also known as “The Goodies”

Subaru wins Benevity's NewB Award recognizing new clients that created significant impact through a best-in-class corporate purpose program launch
Subaru wins Benevity's NewB Award recognizing new clients that created significant impact through a best-in-class corporate purpose program launch

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., a leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the winners of its Corporate Goodness Awards, also known as “The Goodies,” celebrating the inclusive and creative ways brands are making a difference in the world through their corporate purpose programs. The 2022 Goodies Awards winners were announced at the corporate purpose event of the year, Benevity’s annual Goodness Matters conference, held June 1-3 in San Diego, CA.

The winners were assessed on criteria that included how bold and innovative their programs were, program participation, program impact on employee engagement and employee net promoter score, how holistic their programs were in working with nonprofits to solve specific issues and how the company used best practices such as giving employees a choice on which causes to support.

“The Goodies winners are inspirational in their approaches to their corporate purpose programs, addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues and building strong, inclusive and purpose-driven cultures while also driving business value,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s winners are an incredible group whose passion for purpose drove amazing impact for their people, cultures, communities and nonprofits. We are honored to be partnered with these progressive changemakers.”

Companies who were selected as Goodies finalists contributed more than $145 million in donations and $69 million in grants and tracked more than 2 million volunteer hours through the Benevity platform in 2021.

Benevity’s Goodies Finalists and Winners

The Bestie Award
The Bestie Award recognizes the company with the best-in-class approach to corporate purpose, driving impact for their nonprofits, communities and employees.

  • F5

The Moonshot Award
The Moonshot Award recognizes the company that developed a creative, bold and impactful corporate purpose program and continually optimized the program to drive greater participation and impact.

  • Gibson Energy (WINNER)

  • Adobe

  • Intel

  • National Australia Bank

  • Sun Life 

The People Power Award
The People Power Award recognizes the company that builds a culture powered by its people and creates significant impact by putting the power of goodness in the hands of employees to address critical issues.

  • Atlassian (WINNER)

  • Blue Shield of California

  • Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

  • F5

  • ServiceNow  

The BeCause Award
The BeCause Award recognizes the company that finds unique, successful ways to go beyond community impact to drive change at scale within the charitable sector.

  • PagerDuty (WINNER)

  • Bell

  • Cognizant

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Spin Master  

The NewB Award
The NewB Award recognizes new Benevity clients that created significant impact through a best-in-class corporate purpose program launch.

2021

  • Subaru (WINNER)

  • Allscripts

  • Hootsuite

  • Pfizer

  • Western Midstream 

2020

  • National Australia Bank (WINNER)

  • CSAA Insurance Group

  • Mortenson

  • PagerDuty

  • Unity Technologies

The Community Hero Award
Community Hero Award recognizes the company that took a progressive approach to community investment to create greater impact with their nonprofit partners.

  • CITGO (WINNER)

  • Enbridge

  • FTI Consulting

  • Lowe’s

  • NewRez  

The Buzz Award
The Buzz Award recognizes the company that brought their corporate purpose programs to life through communications and storytelling, working cross-functionally across the organization to promote goodness.

  • Hootsuite (WINNER)

  • Fiserv

  • TELUS

Employee Catalyst Award
Employee Catalyst Award recognizes a passionate employee who goes beyond their day-to-day job to engage employees and community members in opportunities to do good, helping to fuel a culture of purpose.

  • Sushima Assi – Archivist at Spin Master

The Buffy Award
The Buffy Award celebrates outstanding individuals who exemplify passion, innovation, imagination and leadership in the corporate purpose space.

  • Bree Vopelak – Senior Manager, Global Citizenship & Policy at Abbott

  • M.K. Racine – Social Responsibility Manager at Mortenson

  • Karen Bergin – Senior Director of Employee Engagement at Microsoft

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is a leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $8 billion in donations and 43 million hours of volunteering time to support 326,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 530,000 positive actions and awarded 1.2 million grants worth $12 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com.

Media Contact:
Lauren Stewart
Senior Manager Public Relations
403.560.6968
press@benevity.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bb50f2a-daac-4849-9c9f-94542b129fc4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49fb5626-647d-4f48-a267-14553d6a54cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/630fa8d8-5288-47fd-bb8a-cf3e9a58710c


Recommended Stories

  • Those who invested in Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) five years ago are up 87%

    Frontier IP Group Plc ( LON:FIPP ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last...

  • ANZ Sees Elevated Oil Prices

    ANZ Commodity Strategist Soni Kumari says oil inventories are subsequently low, with very little ability to replenish them over the coming months and this should keep oil prices elevated. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At UK£0.27

    Pennon Group Plc ( LON:PNN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 5th of September to UK£0.27...

  • WTF?! 1 in 8 people making $250,000+ per year have issues paying bills

    Lending Club’s latest paycheck to paycheck report shows how many high earners struggle to pay bills. Here’s the details.

  • ECB Seen Shunning Half-Point Hike for Smaller Moves From July

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapEfforts by European

  • OPEC Cannot Replace Russia, Says FGE's Fesharaki

    Fereidun Fesharaki, founder and chairman at international energy consultancy FGE, discusses the decision by OPEC+ members to increase oil output and what this move means for global markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Brazilian Crypto Unicorn 2TM Lays Off Over 80 Employees

    2TM, the holding company for Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest crypto exchange by market valuation, laid off over 80 employees on Wednesday.

  • Russia Stake in Biggest Zimbabwe Platinum Project Deters Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum project, struggling to get off the ground for the past two years has a new challenge. A major stake held by a Russian tycoon is scaring off potential financiers for the $3 billion mine, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘H

  • Walmart to Add Four E-Commerce Warehouses to Speed Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. will build four new e-commerce warehouses in a push to speed deliveries, using an automated system to pick out items while also creating more than 4,000 jobs.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • The Dow Ends Firmly in the Green Thanks to Boeing's Big Potential Deal and Salesforce's Post-Earnings Run

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 435 points today as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) continued its impressive two-day run after reporting better-than-expected earnings earlier this week. Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) also helped drive the Dow higher, as it closes in on what could be a lucrative new contract. Salesforce didn't beat earnings by much, but the results came in better than expected and it was all the market needed to see to plow into the stock.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Amazon Stock: Our ‘Best Idea,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Much has been made of the headwinds the ecommerce segment has come up against in recent times. Continued supply chain and inflationary pressures amidst slowing consumer discretionary spending and the impact of the economy’s reopening have all impeded the sector’s growth. And as was evident in a disappointing Q1 report, Amazon (AMZN) has felt the pinch too. J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth thinks the macro headwinds will still have a large part to play in Q2 – particularly in the first half – yet as com

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

    With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

  • Don’t get too excited about the stock market’s recent rally. Some Wall Street experts say it could be a trap—and the bear market will still wreak havoc

    “Bottom line, our base case remains that last week’s strength will prove to be another bear market rally in the end,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says.

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.