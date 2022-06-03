Benevity’s 2022 Goodies Awards Ceremony Celebrates Gamechangers in Social Impact

Benevity

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., a leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the winners of its Corporate Goodness Awards, also known as “The Goodies,” celebrating the inclusive and creative ways brands are making a difference in the world through their corporate purpose programs. The 2022 Goodies Awards winners were announced at the corporate purpose event of the year, Benevity’s annual Goodness Matters conference, held June 1-3 in San Diego, CA.



The winners were assessed on criteria that included how bold and innovative their programs were, program participation, program impact on employee engagement and employee net promoter score, how holistic their programs were in working with nonprofits to solve specific issues and how the company used best practices such as giving employees a choice on which causes to support.

“The Goodies winners are inspirational in their approaches to their corporate purpose programs, addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues and building strong, inclusive and purpose-driven cultures while also driving business value,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s winners are an incredible group whose passion for purpose drove amazing impact for their people, cultures, communities and nonprofits. We are honored to be partnered with these progressive changemakers.”

Companies who were selected as Goodies finalists contributed more than $145 million in donations and $69 million in grants and tracked more than 2 million volunteer hours through the Benevity platform in 2021.

Benevity’s Goodies Finalists and Winners

The Bestie Award

The Bestie Award recognizes the company with the best-in-class approach to corporate purpose, driving impact for their nonprofits, communities and employees.

F5



The Moonshot Award

The Moonshot Award recognizes the company that developed a creative, bold and impactful corporate purpose program and continually optimized the program to drive greater participation and impact.

Gibson Energy (WINNER)

Adobe

Intel

National Australia Bank

Sun Life



The People Power Award

The People Power Award recognizes the company that builds a culture powered by its people and creates significant impact by putting the power of goodness in the hands of employees to address critical issues.

Atlassian (WINNER)

Blue Shield of California

Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

F5

ServiceNow



The BeCause Award

The BeCause Award recognizes the company that finds unique, successful ways to go beyond community impact to drive change at scale within the charitable sector.

PagerDuty (WINNER)

Bell

Cognizant

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Spin Master



The NewB Award

The NewB Award recognizes new Benevity clients that created significant impact through a best-in-class corporate purpose program launch.

2021

Subaru (WINNER)

Allscripts

Hootsuite

Pfizer

Western Midstream



2020

National Australia Bank (WINNER)

CSAA Insurance Group

Mortenson

PagerDuty

Unity Technologies



The Community Hero Award

Community Hero Award recognizes the company that took a progressive approach to community investment to create greater impact with their nonprofit partners.

CITGO (WINNER)

Enbridge

FTI Consulting

Lowe’s

NewRez



The Buzz Award

The Buzz Award recognizes the company that brought their corporate purpose programs to life through communications and storytelling, working cross-functionally across the organization to promote goodness.

Hootsuite (WINNER)

Fiserv

TELUS



Employee Catalyst Award

Employee Catalyst Award recognizes a passionate employee who goes beyond their day-to-day job to engage employees and community members in opportunities to do good, helping to fuel a culture of purpose.

Sushima Assi – Archivist at Spin Master



The Buffy Award

The Buffy Award celebrates outstanding individuals who exemplify passion, innovation, imagination and leadership in the corporate purpose space.

Bree Vopelak – Senior Manager, Global Citizenship & Policy at Abbott

M.K. Racine – Social Responsibility Manager at Mortenson

Karen Bergin – Senior Director of Employee Engagement at Microsoft



About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is a leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $8 billion in donations and 43 million hours of volunteering time to support 326,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 530,000 positive actions and awarded 1.2 million grants worth $12 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren Stewart

Senior Manager Public Relations

403.560.6968

press@benevity.com

