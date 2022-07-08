Benevolence Regarding Female Hygiene to Revolutionize the Feminine Hygiene Products Market, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Sales Of Female Hygiene Products In The North American Region Are Set To Enjoy A Valuation Of US$ 7.59 Billion In 2022. The US Feminine Hygiene Market Is Expected To Be the Second-Largest Market in the North American Region

United States, Rockville MD, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Feminine Hygiene Products market is slated to reach US$ 34.53 Billion in 2022 and witness a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR keeps a tab on immense potential in the market, due to female hygiene being taken seriously all across.



The present scenario is such that quality education is available, thanks to technological advancements. As such, women have gained more awareness regarding their menstrual hygiene. In other words, they have got to know that improper sanitation of the genital areas may result in infections on temporary basis and infertility on permanent basis. There would be nothing to hold Feminine Hygiene Products market in the near future.

For Critical Insights on Feminine Hygiene Products Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=415

Numerous non-profit organizations as well as players are making relentless efforts for helping women deal with hygiene-related crisis. Along these lines, P&G India, in May 2020, did donate sanitary pads for helping needy women as a part of “P&G Suraksha India” program. The market is expected to reach US$ 52.1 Billion by the year 2032.

Which Factors are expected to Affect Sales Growth of Feminine Hygiene Product Manufacturers?

“Favourable Government Initiatives, Rising Female Hygiene Awareness, and Increasing Number of Working Women Driving Sales of Vaginal Health Products”

For regular vaginal hygiene activities, females are increasingly using disposable sanitary pads and menstruation cups, as well as feminine hygiene washes, feminine hygiene dispensers, feminine hygiene sprays, and feminine hygiene wipes.

Story continues

Consumer knowledge of menstrual hygiene is growing, as is the number of working women and their income levels. These are some of the primary drivers driving demand for vaginal health products.

Demand for budget-friendly sanitary pads is also increasing rapidly in developing regions.

“Lack of Awareness & Societal Taboos Regarding Female Hygiene May Hinder Feminine Hygiene Products Market Sales Growth”

Product recalls caused by chemicals used in the manufacture of feminine goods might have a negative impact on sales. Disposable female hygiene products are made from a variety of chemical and medical-grade components.

Societal discrimination, gender inequality, and societal taboos regarding menstruation are some of the key obstacles that stymie market growth in various underdeveloped and poor regions of the world.

To learn more about Feminine Hygiene Products Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=415

Key Segments Covered in the Feminine Hygiene Products Industry Survey

Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Product :



Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons Menstrual Cups Panty Liners



Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Distribution Channel :



Hypermarkets

Supermarkets Convenience Stores Department Stores Retail Pharmacies Online Purchase



Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

The prominent players are basically emphasizing on development of easy-going and safer hygiene products. Softer material is being used for designing products, so as to keep rashes and allergic reactions at bay.

Essity AB, in January 2021, did launch a series of absorbent & washable underwear to facilitate menstruation management and bladder leakage.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., in March 2020, did announce the plans of acquiring VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

OrganiCup, in 2020, tabled mini-sized menstrual cups for the teens.





Get Customization on Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=415

Key players in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Lil-Lets

Johnson & Johnson

Ontex International

Procter & Gamble

SCA

Edgewell Personal Care

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.





Key Takeaways from Feminine Hygiene Products Market Study

North America holds 22% of the market share.

China alone accounts for 14% of the overall market share.

Sanitary napkins/pads account for more than 50% of the market share and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even going forward.





About the Consumer Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the consumer goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain-

Smoking Cessation Products Market- The global smoking cessation products market is estimated at USD 24 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 57 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032. The global smoking cessation products market accounts for ~3% of the global smoking market in 2022.

Dermatological Products Market- The global dermatological products market is estimated at USD 15,500 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 26,400 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2032. The global dermatological products market accounts for ~12% of the global skin care products market in 2022.

Termite Control Services Market- The global termite control services market is estimated at USD 199 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 310 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2032. The global termite control services market accounts for ~1% of the global pest control services market in 2022.

Brick Carton Packaging Market- The global brick carton packaging market is estimated at USD 10.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 16.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global brick carton packaging market accounts for ~2% of the global packaging industry in 2022.

Skin Care Ingredients Market- The skincare ingredients market is estimated at USD 22.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032. The market has been gaining traction over the past few years, so it is expected to account considerable market share of about 18% for the overall skin care market in upcoming half-decade.

Lip Care Market- The global lip care market value is estimated at USD 3,144 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 4,930 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. Moreover, lip care business generated around 6.3% of the global skincare market revenue in 2021.

Immersion Suits Market- The global immersion suits market is estimated at US$ 472 Mn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 846 Mn by 2032, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6% during 2022-2032.

Incontinence Products Market- The incontinence products market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 9.26 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 15.08 Bn.

Fragrances Market- Global demand for fragrances is expected to reach a value of US$ 62.6 Bn in 2021. As per Fact.MR, overall market value is expected to reach US$ 99.2 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 4.7% for 2021-2031.

Skin Boosters Market- The global skin boosters market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$ 1.03 Bn in 2022, projected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.26%. The increasing demand for aesthetic products by men and women is expected to be the key factor driving the market in the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



