U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.00
    +13.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,012.00
    +173.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,045.25
    +35.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    +9.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5140
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,737.88
    -4,444.15 (-9.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.55
    -64.83 (-5.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,930.38
    -569.67 (-1.87%)
     

BeNext, a Cohort-based Digital Learning Platform for the HR Community, now offers courses in both English and Spanish

·3 min read

- Cohort-based courses (CBC) are emerging as a highly effective method for digital learning to increase retention and engagement for higher impact and accountability.

- Celebrating its first year since launch, BeNext has already certified over 4,000 learners from 800 organizations with HRCI accreditation.

- 18 programs run quarterly led by over 86 expert instructors from 12 different countries.

- All programs are 5 weeks long and are now offered in both English and Spanish.

- Learners from global companies include PepsiCo, Scandinavian Airlines, Diageo, Deutsche Bank, GE, Lego,TataSteel, Maybank, Harley Davidson, OCBC and NTUC.

- Programs have 96% completion rates and 27% repeat learners

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the world has experienced one of the most disruptive times of our century, the Human Resources community has been at the forefront of this human crisis. BeNext was launched in June 2020 to address the development needs of the HR function and accelerate its transformation.

BeNext Certification Landing Page
BeNext Certification Landing Page

BeNext is a proprietary cohort-based digital learning platform that offers five-week journeys that combine live and asynchronous experience for a closed peer group. BeNext offers real-time, active skill development with practical insights and assignments and has certified over 4,000 professionals from 32 countries.

From July 2021 the BeNext platform will be available in both English and Spanish. "Our first year since we launched has been a tremendous eye opener on how community, development and transformation is so interconnected," shares Prakash Shahi, Product Head, BeNext. "We now want to offer the BeNext experience to HR leaders in Spanish speaking countries."

The BeNext journey makes learning bi-directional, keeping both participants and expert instructors accountable. Further, the focus of the experience is not passive content but active, hands-on and practical outcomes and, finally, the community of participants in the cohort bond and create long lasting relationships that makes the learning journey social, diverse and fun. This is what has made BeNextsuccessful in its first year of operations and ready to capture a larger share of the market by offering multilingual programs.

What makes BeNext courses stand out is their mixture of live and asynchronous experience, along with the community-driven cohort structure. Talking about the design journey, Kristin Strunk, Director Talent & Employee Experience, Harley Davidson (US), "The BeNext Experience has allowed me to learn from global thought leaders. The platform and design of the programs make learning convenient and valuable. The programs have forced me to re-evaluate how I think about work and have helped me make changes within my team. I really enjoy participating in the online community and the reflection we do as part of the program. I feel like when I complete a program, I have something tangible to take back to my organization and implement."

The community-driven 5-week structure of the programs makes the learner really focus on impact to the business and outcomes. "After the BeNext program, we experimented with a new reporting schedule for distributed teams; that experiment has helped our organization reduce 34% complaints. What we learnt in the course was to focus on mindset and values before moving to shift processes and tools." shares Amit Verma, SEA Head Security, Varun Beverages (India).

Dinath Kim, Real Estate Marketplace, Zillennium (Cambodia) shares, "The BeNext course helped me drive change within my team and drive new values and principles. Overall, the program helped me to be open-minded and be more resilient in dealing with challenges."

BeNext's Prakash Shahi adds, "Our objective is to make this platform impactful for all participants. That is why it is so important to keep the experience diverse, inclusive and community-driven. For us, it is critical to provide access for any professional seeking solutions to problems that really matter to them and to their business."

In consideration of the estimated 20% of the world population living with some form of disability, BeNext is extending it's inclusion efforts by incorporating an accessibility widget for participants with diverse learning requirements. Commenting on the BeNext Platform's accessibility widget, Sana Samad, a visually-impaired HR executive for ONGC (India) shared the following statement: "The platform is accessible for people with special needs and it has taken into account various disabilities such as dyslexia, print disability and physical disability. Visually-impaired people use screen reading software or magnifiers, so the solution is compatible with both softwares."

Now in its second year of growth, BeNext continues its commitment to providing impactful, community-based learning for HR leaders tackling the increasing challenges of managing talent with new courses. These include 'HR Business Partner: Driving Talent Impact in Hybrid' 'Building a Culture of Empathy for Productivity, Innovation and Resilience' and 'Digital Transformation & Leading Change.'

From September, BeNext will launch Spanish-language cohorts versions of all programs to cater to the global Spanish-speaking HR market. This latest development will allow BeNext to engage more learners from around the world and make the programs accessible and more inclusive.

About BeNext

BeNext is a proprietary cohort-based digital learning platform that offers five-week journeys that combine live and asynchronous experience for a closed peer group. BeNext offers real-time, active skill development with practical insights and assignments and has certified over 4,000 from 32 countries. BeNext is owned by Singapore-based company People Matters Pte Ltd

For more information on english programs, please visit www.BeNext.club/eng

For more information on spanish programs, please visit www.BeNext.club/esp

Media Contact:

Gabriela Paz
hi@benext.club

BeNext Dashboard with accessibility widget to support differently abled learners
BeNext Dashboard with accessibility widget to support differently abled learners

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628593/BeNext_Landing.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628592/BeNext_Dashboard.jpg

SOURCE BeNext

Recommended Stories

  • Student loans: Ending the pandemic payment pause 'is a defining moment,' Federal Student Aid COO says

    Student loans have been paused since last March, but as the federal government prepares to restart the payment machinery in a couple of months, it anticipates a "psychological hurdle" to cross when convincing borrowers to repay their debt.

  • New study lists best states to be a teacher. Here is how SC ranked

    The ranking criteria include teacher salaries and pension, public school enrollment growth, tenure policy, plans for digital learning, teacher turnover and more.

  • A Pediatrician Joined the School Board During Covid-19. Her Face Mask Recommendations Could Cost Her the Job.

    A doctor who joined the Fargo, N.D., school board last year in the Covid-19 crisis recommended face masks for staff and students—and now parents opposed to mask mandates want a recall.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Extended to January 2022: What You Should Know

    In response to the economic hardship created by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government suspended payments and interest on student loans starting in March 2020. Now that vaccine distribution in...

  • Former teacher resigns over mask mandate

    One teacher decided to quit his job to teach his own children at home because of the pandemic.

  • NC school ranked the No. 2 public high school in the U.S. See who made the list.

    Niche uses both test scores and ratings from students, alumni and parents to help calculate its school rankings.

  • A Week In Oklahoma On A $42,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: an administrative assistant who makes $42,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a set of Gilmore Girls DVDs. Occupation: Administrative AssistantIndustry: GovernmentAge: 32Location: OklahomaSalary: $42,000Net Worth: $23,000 ($20,000 in Fidelity Retirement accoun

  • Father sues Michigan school after teacher cuts daughter’s hair without permission

    Suit for $1m alleges the school violated the girl’s civil rights and racially and ethnically discriminated against her Photo provided by Jimmy Hoffmeyer shows his daughter Jurnee Hoffmeyer before a classmate and a teacher cut her hair on separate occasions. Photograph: AP A father in Michigan filed a $1m lawsuit against staff at his daughter’s school after the seven-year old biracial girl’s hair was cut without her parents’ permission. The lawsuit filed on 14 September in federal court in Michig

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...

  • Your Employer Can Pay $5,250 Annually Towards Your Student Loans Tax-Free Until 2025

    Although the CARES Act was signed into law in March 2020, there's a lesser-known provision regarding student loan debt. Section 2206 of the CARES Act created a temporary tax-free provision for...

  • Nandita Banna, 21, is Singapore’s Miss Universe 2021

    Ms Banna will now represent Singapore for the December event, the 70th Miss Universe international competition in Eilat, Israel.

  • Editorial: California's latest ethnic studies bill is not quite ready for prime time

    As important as it is to require a semester of ethnic studies for high school graduation, it's even more important to get it right.

  • Most schools likely to be slow to adopt LA-style vaccine mandates for students

    More school districts may eventually follow the example of Los Angeles public schools and impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students ages 12 and older, but it is not likely to happen overnight.

  • How to Make an Anti-Vax Protest Even Worse: Blackface

    Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesA staff member at an elementary school in Newberg, Oregon, came to work on Friday in blackface and allegedly claimed she was portraying Rosa Parks as part of a protest against a vaccine mandate for school staff.Details of the incident at Mabel Rush Elementary School were relayed to The Newberg Graphic by an unnamed staff member, who said that Lauren Pefferle, a special education assistant, had used iodine to darken her face and called herself Rosa Parks while protes

  • 11 Colleges With the Most Billionaire Alumni

    Obtaining a college degree has always been one of the best ways to increase your lifetime earnings. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), men with college degrees earn $900,000 more...

  • Philippines to launch pilot plan to resume face-to-face learning

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the resumption of face-to-face classes in areas deemed low risk for COVID-19, with up to 120 schools to join a two-month pilot reopening run, his education minister said on Monday. The Philippines is among 17 countries globally where schools have been closed for the entirety of the pandemic, according to a report https://www.reuters.com/world/unicef-calls-schools-reopen-pandemic-hit-nations-2021-09-16 last week by the United Nations children's agency UNICEF, highlighting what it called "18 months of lost learning". Duterte has held off on reopening schools https://reut.rs/3EBJZbU, sticking to a vow to keep them shut until a vaccine was available, warning that doing otherwise "spells disaster".

  • NYC Expands Pilot ‘Baby Bonds’ Program Citywide to Fund College Plans and Close Wealth Gap

    A pilot program in New York City to fund college plans for students in the hopes of closing the racial wealth gap is expanding citywide this fall. See: 5 Things Most Americans Don't Know About Social...

  • Highlighting Extracurricular Activities: 3 Things To Do

    While GMAT scores and GPA are critical elements of the MBA application, admissions officers also like to see applicants who are well-rounded outside of the classroom. Heidi Hillis, Fortuna Admissions Expert Coach and former MBA admissions interviewer, recently spoke to experts about how applicants can best position extracurriculars on their B-school application. When it comes to extracurricular activities, there isn’t necessarily one that admissions officers prefer over another.

  • East Harlem school goes fully remote after nearly 2 dozen COVID cases reported

    New York City schools have in-person learning this year, but PS 79 is now going all remote, because of nearly two dozen COVID cases.

  • Colorado Department of Education announcing finalists for Teacher of the Year

    Colorado Department of Education announcing finalists for Teacher of the Year