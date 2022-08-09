Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 68,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.0397% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on August 4, 2022. In the period between the filing of the last early warning report press release by the Acquiror on May 6, 2022 and the date of the Trigger Purchase, the Acquiror acquired a total of 3,488,000 Shares through the CSE, representing 2.035% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Reporting Purchases") and the acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 20,000 Shares through the CSE representing 0.012% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchase" and together with the Reporting Purchases, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently, the Acquiror owns 22,891,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 2.041% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares.

The 68,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.0774 per Share, for total consideration of $5,263.20. The 20,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.08 per Share, for total consideration of $1,600.00.

Prior to obtaining the Acquired Shares, the Acquiror owned 19,383,000 Shares, representing 11.374% of the issued and outstanding Shares

Following the acquisition of Shares pursuant to the Reporting Purchases, the Acquiror owned 22,871,000 Shares, representing 13.404% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Following the acquisition of Shares pursuant to the Subsequent Purchases, the Acquiror owns 22,891,000 Shares, representing 13.415% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Acquiror does not have any current plans or future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the events, transactions or circumstances enumerated in paragraphs (b) - (k) in the early warning report filed with this press release (the "Early Warning Report").

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of Grown Rogue in the open market or otherwise, and Acquiror reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Grown Rogue and other relevant factors.

The head office address of Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP is 6608 E 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A. 85251.

For further information please refer to the Early Warning Report to be posted on Grown Rogue's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or which may be obtained by contacting the Acquiror at 1 623 252 3367.

