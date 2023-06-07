Benign Growth For BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Underpins Stock's 29% Plummet

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 29% share price drop in the last month. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 57% loss during that time.

After such a large drop in price, BlueBet Holdings' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Hospitality industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.8x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does BlueBet Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times haven't been great for BlueBet Holdings as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as BlueBet Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 13%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 188% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 11% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 18% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why BlueBet Holdings is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does BlueBet Holdings' P/S Mean For Investors?

BlueBet Holdings' recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Hospitality companies. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As expected, our analysis of BlueBet Holdings' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware BlueBet Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

