Benign Growth For Careplus Group Berhad (KLSE:CAREPLS) Underpins Its Share Price

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.8x, Careplus Group Berhad (KLSE:CAREPLS) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.7x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Careplus Group Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For instance, Careplus Group Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Careplus Group Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Careplus Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 63%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 28% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 25% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that Careplus Group Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

What We Can Learn From Careplus Group Berhad's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Careplus Group Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

