Benign Growth For Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Underpins Its Share Price

Duratec Limited's (ASX:DUR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 34x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Duratec has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Duratec's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 144%. As a result, it also grew EPS by 13% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 20% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Duratec is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Duratec's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Duratec revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Duratec is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

