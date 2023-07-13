Benign Growth For ISOTeam Ltd. (Catalist:5WF) Underpins Stock's 29% Plummet

ISOTeam Ltd. (Catalist:5WF) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 29% share price drop in the last month. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 48% share price drop.

Although its price has dipped substantially, ISOTeam's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -3.6x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 12x and even P/E's above 20x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for ISOTeam as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For ISOTeam?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like ISOTeam's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 54%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 4.1% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that ISOTeam's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

ISOTeam's P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that ISOTeam maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ISOTeam (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

