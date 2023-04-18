Benign Growth For Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:MUX) Underpins Its Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.3x Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:MUX) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Germany have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 34x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Mutares SE KGaA's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Mutares SE KGaA?

Mutares SE KGaA's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 87%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 37% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 219% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 6.2% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Mutares SE KGaA's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Mutares SE KGaA's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Mutares SE KGaA maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Mutares SE KGaA you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

