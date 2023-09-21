Benign Growth For Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Underpins Stock's 27% Plummet

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 27% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Looking back over the past twelve months the stock has been a solid performer regardless, with a gain of 12%.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, given about half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may still consider Supreme as an attractive investment with its 9.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Supreme hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Supreme would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 13%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.3% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Supreme is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Supreme's P/E

Supreme's recently weak share price has pulled its P/E below most other companies. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Supreme's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Supreme, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

