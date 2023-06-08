Benign Growth For Thriven Global Berhad (KLSE:THRIVEN) Underpins Its Share Price

Thriven Global Berhad's (KLSE:THRIVEN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Real Estate industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.5x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Thriven Global Berhad Performed Recently?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Thriven Global Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Thriven Global Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 112%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 40% drop in revenue in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 2.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Thriven Global Berhad's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Thriven Global Berhad's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Thriven Global Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Thriven Global Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

