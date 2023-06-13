Benign Growth For Transmetro Corporation Limited (ASX:TCO) Underpins Its Share Price

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x Transmetro Corporation Limited (ASX:TCO) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Hospitality companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1.7x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Transmetro Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Transmetro has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Transmetro?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Transmetro's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 72%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 18% drop in revenue in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 18% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we understand why Transmetro's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Transmetro confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

