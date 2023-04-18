Benign Growth For Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Underpins Its Share Price

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) as an attractive investment with its 11.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Ventia Services Group could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Ventia Services Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Although pleasingly EPS has lifted 122% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 4.8% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 13% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Ventia Services Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Ventia Services Group's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Ventia Services Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ventia Services Group that you should be aware of.

