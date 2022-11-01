U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market to Grow by USD 3.34 Bn, TURP to be Largest Revenue-generating Therapy Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market size is expected to grow by USD 3.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing prevalence of BPH coupled with increasing risk factors is driving the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of BPH treatment may challenge the market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Therapy

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market share growth by the TURP segment will be significant during the forecast period. TURP is considered a standard treatment for BPH by many organizations such as the American Urological Association (AMA), Canadian Urological Association (CUA), and European Urological Association (EAU). It is efficient, cost-effective, and durable with low long-term complications and re-treatment rates. The increasing preference for B-TURP for BPH treatment is expected to drive the TURP devices segment, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast years.

  • Geography

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices in North America. The growing elderly population, rising incidence of BPH, and perpetual innovations in BPH devices will facilitate the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market, including Astellas Pharma Inc., biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Medical, Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, IPG Photonics Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medeon Biodesign Inc., Medifocus Inc., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., ProArc Medical, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SRS Medical, Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr, and Zenflow Inc.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cardiovascular medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 24.51 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 155.43 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, France, Ireland, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astellas Pharma Inc., biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Medical, Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, IPG Photonics Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medeon Biodesign Inc., Medifocus Inc., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., ProArc Medical, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SRS Medical, Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr, and Zenflow Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Therapy

  • 5.3 TURP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Laser therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.4 Convergent Laser Technologies

  • 10.5 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • 10.6 Medifocus Inc.

  • 10.7 Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG

  • 10.8 OmniGuide Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 Richard Wolf GmbH

  • 10.10 Teleflex Inc.

  • 10.11 Urologix LLC

  • 10.12 Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-devices-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-34-bn-turp-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-therapy-segment---technavio-301662448.html

SOURCE Technavio

