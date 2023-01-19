U.S. markets closed

Benihana Accelerates Growth

·3 min read

Benihana Growth Strategy Accelerates with Seven New Restaurants Including Three Franchised (Midland, MI, Saginaw, MI, Bayside Marketplace, Miami, FL) and Four Company (Conroe, TX, Plantation, FL, Temecula, CA, San Mateo, CA) Restaurants

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc., the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants is thrilled to announce the opening of Benihana Saginaw, Michigan on January 11. Located at 3870 Bay Road with over 9,100 square feet and 16 teppanyaki tables offering lunch, dinner, happy hour, take-out and delivery.

(PRNewsfoto/Benihana)
(PRNewsfoto/Benihana)

"It's an honor for us to be a part of one of the most well-respected brands in the United States," said Henry Pi, newest Benihana franchisee and President of Company Pi. "We invite our neighbors and guests to come experience high-quality Japanese cuisine served in a fun-filled, engaging teppanyaki experience and we look forward to serving you soon!"

"We at Benihana strive to create great guest memories and are proud to partner with Henry Pi and his talented team to expand our Michigan restaurants beyond our current Farmington Hills, Dearborn and Troy locations," said Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana. "Guests in Saginaw will enjoy the same time-honored traditions and experiential dining that Benihana guests have come to love for almost 60 years. This new partnership aligns with our continued focus on a robust development pipeline."

Benihana builds on its growth strategy with additional restaurant openings in the next year including:

  • Benihana Midland, MI is planned to open in March at 2929 S. Saginaw Road with over 6,800 square feet and 12 teppanyaki tables;

  • Benihana Conroe, TX is scheduled to open in spring 2023 just south of Houston in Teas Crossing Shopping Center at 3061 Interstate 45 North. The restaurant will span 7,000 square feet with 17 teppanyaki tables, a full-service sushi bar and a dedicated area for take-out and delivery business;

  • Benihana Bayside Marketplace in Miami, FL is planned to open in spring 2023 in Bayside Marketplace at 401 Biscayne Boulevard;

  • Benihana Temecula, CA in Riverside County is scheduled to open in the fall just south of the 15 and 215 freeways at the intersection of Winchester Road and Ynez Road near the Promenade Temecula Mall. Benihana Temecula will be over 8,000 square feet with 18 tables, a full-service sushi bar and a dedicated area for take-out and delivery business;

  • RA Sushi Plantation, FL in Plantation Walk is planned to open in the fall at 333 North University Drive. The RA Sushi restaurant will be over 3,800 square feet with 34 tables, a full-service sushi bar and dedicated area for take-out and delivery business;

  • Benihana San Mateo, CA is scheduled to open in early 2024 at 2204 Bridgepointe Parkway with 18 teppanyaki tables and a full-service sushi bar.

These new restaurants support the previously-announced strategic plan centered on four key growth initiatives:

  • New Benihana and RA Sushi restaurant development in the U.S.;

  • Select U.S. acquisitions;

  • Select U.S. franchise development;

  • International franchise development in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

About Benihana Inc.
Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Contact:
Jeannie Means / jmeans@Benihana.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benihana-accelerates-growth-301726324.html

SOURCE Benihana Inc.

