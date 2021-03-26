U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.16
    +31.64 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,848.42
    +228.94 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.10
    +59.42 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.24
    +33.12 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.97
    +2.41 (+4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6480
    +0.0340 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6170
    +0.4560 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,972.84
    +2,457.97 (+4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.36
    +29.56 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,741.87
    +67.04 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Benitago Group raises $55M in combined debt and equity to buy and grow Amazon brands

Anthony Ha
·2 min read

Benitago Group, a startup looking to build a big portfolio of Amazon brands, is announcing that it has raised $55 million in new funding — most of it in the form of credit lines to fund acquisitions, plus an equity investment.

"We want to take these brands and growth them and run them a lot more efficiently," said co-founder Santiago Nestares.

Other startups have also raised big rounds to roll up Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) businesses, but Nestares told me that Benitago is different because it's not just focused on "financial arbitrage." Instead, it has created a detailed, repeatable blueprint to continue growing these business.

Nestares and his co-founder Benedict Dohmen (they each gave the company a few syllables for its name) started Benitago while students at Dartmouth, with the back pain brand Supportiback. The company has subsequently expanded into categories like beauty, maternity and nutrition, but Nestares said they funded that growth with revenue, without raising much outside capital before now.

As a result, team members may not have been experts in, say, orthopedics, but they've succeeded because they're "hyper-focused" on how brands can grow on Amazon, becoming what Nestares described as "Amazon natives."

Crossbeam raises $25M to back startups built on ‘platform economies’

The process usually starts with a comprehensive look at the competitive landscape and what customers are saying in their reviews. Then, Nestares said, "We design everything around Amazon, from the feature selection to the way we create the colors in the packaging [to] the way the product fits in an Amazon box."

The company said that when it acquires brands, the process only takes a few weeks, and that the previous owners retain a financial stake in the brand's continued growth.

"This isn't a passive financial play, it's an an impact growth play," Nestares added.

Amazon is unlikely to lose its e-commerce dominance anytime soon, but Nestares acknowledged that building Benitago's business on a single platform is its "biggest risk." At the same time, he suggested that the risks aren't the same as, say, those faced by companies who are threatened any time Google changes its search algorithm.

"I think Amazon is different, because Amazon has the same goal as you: To sell to the customer as much as they can," he said.

Benitago currently operates five brands with more than 100 total products. With the new funding, that number could increase dramatically — Nestares said there are 12 new brands in development, while he's also hoping to acquire another 25 or more brands by the end of the year.

CoVenture led the equity funding and provided one of the credit lines.

E-commerce startup Heroes raises $65M in equity and debt to become the Thrasio of Europe

Recommended Stories

  • Former Bush official argues that Iowa schools were right to reopen early

    Iowa students will be better off academically and health-wise compared to schools that are still partially shut down, argues John Bailey, former deputy policy director at the Commerce Department under George W. Bush.Why it matters: Schools nationwide will have to grapple with learning losses next fall, but Bailey contends it won't feel as severe for states that opened earlier.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The CDC released two studies this month showing little virus transmission occurs in schools, as long as mitigation efforts like masks and proper hygiene are in place.Bailey also presented a report to Congress in March, urging schools to reopen.The big picture: The academic, financial and mental consequences from closing schools have concerned families and school officials nationwide. Experts fear students may miss key academic milestones, falling behind grade level and in some cases dropping out of the educational system altogether.And parents are worried about loss of income if they're unable to work due to school closures, especially families of color.The argument: States that returned to school earlier possibly slowed these losses by providing infrastructure like child care, counselors and social services.Women exiting the workforce is a COVID consequence, but one study shows narrower gender-disparity in labor participation for states that opened earlier, per Bailey."Where were we as a country have got it wrong is we didn't adjust our strategies to reflect the growing body of research," Bailey said.The other side: It's too early to tell what the long-term implications are education- or health-wise for schools that chose to reopen early, said Annette Anderson, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools.The bottom line: Families need to weigh for themselves the health vs. education costs. None of this is one-size fits all.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WeWork takes SPAC route to go public in $9b deal

    WeWork, the once-high flying office-sharing start-up that fell from grace during a revealing IPO process back in 2019, is finally going to make its stock market debut but not through the traditional IPO route.It will now merge with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp, in a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, merger that's been all the rage on Wall Street lately.A SPAC is a shell firm that uses proceeds from a public listing to buy a private firm like WeWork. When the two merge the private company then assumes the stock trading of the SPAC. Tapping the stock market through a SPAC requires less regulatory oversight and investor scrutiny than a traditional IPO.In the deal announced Friday, WeWork is valued at $9 billion. That's a huge drop from the $47 billion valuation during its botched 2019 IPO. The original stock market listing was scrapped amid widespread concerns about WeWork's business model and the management style of its founder Adam Neumann.WeWork eventually had to be rescued by major shareholder SoftBank.The market debut for WeWork will come at a time of uncertainty regarding the future of office work, as economies open up, people are vaccinated, and employers figure out how many workers need to - or want to - return to the office after working from home during the health crisis.WeWork told possible merger partners that it lost about $3.2 billion last year, sources familiar with talks told Reuters earlier this week.

  • What to watch: Cineworld shares slump, profit at S4 Capital soars, European stock markets fall

    A daily overview of the top business, market, and economic stories you should be watching today in the UK, Europe, and around the world.

  • Jailed ex-UM advisor claimed glittering array of investors. Suit says he lied to fleece bank

    Florida private equity manager Elliot Smerling lied about “most or all” of the investors he said had bought into one of his funds as part of an application for a $150 million line of credit, according to a lawsuit filed this week by Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor

    Mourning members of the Fresno community watched on as the face of Lorenzo Perez, the street vendor killed on Sunday, became a permanent fixture in southwest Fresno.

  • Nicola Sturgeon will have 'unchecked power' to push independence if SNP wins majority, Tories warn

    Nicola Sturgeon will have "unchecked power" to ride roughshod over the Scottish Parliament and push for a second independence referendum if she wins a majority in May's Holyrood election, Douglas Ross is to warn. Launching his party's election campaign in Aberdeen, the Scottish Tory leader will argue that the Alex Salmond affair shows that a majority SNP government would have "shut down scrutiny, kept crucial evidence secret and shunned any and all accountability." Even with Ms Sturgeon only having a minority government, he will say that "nobody has been held accountable" for the scandal but he warned "the situation doesn't bear thinking about" if she wins a majority on May 6. He will say that “most damaging of all, with an SNP majority, Scotland’s recovery would be derailed by their obsession with another independence referendum.” In addition, he warned Ms Sturgeon could push through more "dangerous" legislation without fear of parliament blocking it and "forget the rest of Scotland" that are not SNP strongholds. In a direct plea to Unionist voters, he said they needed to "unite once again behind the Scottish Conservatives, just as they did in 2016, to stop an SNP majority."

  • Elon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest Tweet

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted about crypto once again, and his latest tweet is a positive endorsement to all DeFi related tokens. What Happened: “Don’t defy DeFi,” Musk wrote on Twitter, inspiring confidence in many DeFi token holders after a market-wide sell-off saw most coins record large losses overnight. Don’t defy DeFi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021 According to CoinMarketCap, trading activity in DeFi tokens surged following Musk’s tweet, and the overall market cap across the sector grew by 0.43% to $79.49 billion. Market proponents believed that his tweet would be bullish for Ethereum – the blockchain upon which most of DeFi or decentralized finance applications are built. Why It Matters: Musk’s tweets about specific cryptocurrencies usually impact their subsequent short-term price movement. So far, the Tesla CEO has tweeted exclusively about Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and on each occasion, the cryptocurrencies have rallied considerably. Musk’s most recent impact on the market, prior to his shout-out to DeFi, was yesterday when he announced that Tesla would now accept Bitcoin as payment. The CEO said that Tesla operates its own Bitcoin nodes directly, and any Bitcoin paid to Tesla would be retained as Bitcoin and not converted to fiat currency. Bitcoin surged from $54,000 to $56,500 following the news, however, it has since corrected down to $51,381 at the time of writing. Image: Steve Jurvetson via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose 0B Overnight'Little Social Value In Helping Elon Musk Earn Million By Selling His Tweet,' Ethereum's Buterin Weights In On NFTs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Equities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world's most vital shipping lanes. More than 30 oil tankers are waiting to traverse the Suez Canal, which has been blocked since Wednesday after a container ship ran aground. The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust U.S. economic growth as it accelerates its vaccine rollout.

  • Facebook and Amazon Unleash Spending, Vault Atop U.S. Lobbying

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. became the largest corporate lobbying spenders in Washington the last two years, outstripping defense contractors and telecommunications providers, according to a new report from a progressive consumer advocacy group.Facebook increased spending 56% to $19.7 million between 2018 and 2020, while Amazon spent 30% more to reach $18.7 million. Those increases put them far ahead of companies like Comcast Corp., which spent $14.4 million last year, and Lockheed Martin Corp., which invested nearly $13 million, according to the report by Public Citizen. The figures were based on data provided by the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks lobbying disclosures.“The foundation of the Big Tech companies’ influence are their lobbying teams, which use campaign contributions, existing relationships, and past experience to swing policy in their favor,” read the report, which was written by Public Citizen’s Jane Chung. “While not even in the top eight spenders in 2017, Facebook and Amazon are now the two largest individual lobbying spenders.”The technology giants increased their spending as they came under unprecedented antitrust scrutiny in Washington. Facebook and Google were sued by the Trump administration for allegations they violated antitrust laws, while a House panel led by Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline issued sweeping recommendations to reform antitrust laws that could rein in their power.Nearly all lawmakers with oversight over privacy and antitrust matters -- 94% -- have received money from a corporate political action committee or a lobbyist representing a big technology company, the report added. In 2020, lawmakers received about $3.2 million in contributions.The data used doesn’t include numbers from trade groups or federations representing multiple businesses.The four largest technology companies -- Amazon, Apple Inc., Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google hired 40 lobbyists in the two-year period, according to the report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thieves Swipe Harley Street Glide Specials From Dealership

    And the year of vehicle theft spills well into 2021…

  • Your Credit Score Isn't All That's Important. Here's Another Key Number Lenders Look At

    Your credit score may be what you hear about the most, but it's not always the deciding factor for lenders.

  • Financials, energy stocks lead Wall Street higher on recovery hopes

    Wall Street's main indexes broadly rose on Friday with technology, energy and financial stocks providing the biggest boost as investors bet on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984. The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to end a choppy week higher as an end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios led to alternating boost from stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy, and beaten-down technology shares. L Brands jumped about 5.3% after the Victoria's Secret owner raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as it benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

    Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

  • Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mastercard, a global payment processor, is battling attempts to add about 14 million deceased people to a 14 billion pound-plus ($19.3 billion) British class action in an effort to limit the scope of the historic case. A Mastercard lawyer told London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on Friday that an application seeking to add those who died between 1992 and 2008 into the country's first mass consumer claim, that alleges the company overcharged people over a near 16-year period, was a "nullity". "A claim cannot be brought in the name of a deceased person," Mark Hoskins, representing Mastercard, said at the hearing.

  • Factbox: The Myanmar military conglomerates sanctioned by U.S. and Britain

    Here is what we know about the blacklisted firms Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), based on a 2019 report produced by the United Nations Human Rights Council. After Reuters broke news of the U.S. sanctions earlier on Thursday, MEHL general manager Hla Myo said in an email: "The company is basically focusing on business and has no immediate response for now." MEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Deutsche Bank’s Campelli Leads Race for Investment Bank Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is set to relinquish his role overseeing the lender’s sprawling investment bank, with Fabrizio Campelli seen as the lead candidate to replace him.Germany’s largest lender will likely decide on a successor over the next couple of months, said people familiar with the plans. While Chief Transformation Officer Campelli is most likely to succeed Sewing, U.S. head Christiana Riley and Asia head Alexander von zur Muehlen are also potential candidates, the people said.Sewing took on the dual role of CEO and investment banking head as part of his decision in 2019 to pull out of equities trading and slash the division’s headcount. The decision was seen with skepticism by the bank’s regulators, who told Sewing soon after they’d prefer him to give up the role out of concern it overburdens him. While the bank returned to profit last year as it benefited from a broad trading rally, the regulators’ view hasn’t changed, the people said.A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Handelsblatt earlier reported that Sewing will soon give up the investment banking role.For Sewing, handing over the investment bank would come at an opportune time. Revenue at the unit jumped by almost a third last year as clients sought to navigate the volatility cause by the Covid-19 pandemic. Both fixed-income trading, led by Ram Nayak, and underwriting of debt issues and equity capital raises, led by Mark Fedorcik, soared amid buoyant global capital markets.That sets a high bar for the new head of the investment bank. While Deutsche Bank has said the unit is off to a strong start this year, it expects investment banking revenue to decline from the unusually high volumes last year. The lender has vowed to hold on to market share gains made in the second half of last year.Campelli last week gave an upbeat outlook for the investment bank at a conference, sending shares of the lender higher. A British and Italian citizen, he has been with Deutsche Bank since 2004 and first worked in the investment bank for about five years before moving on to run the lender’s strategy division and then its wealth management.Sewing took over the investment bank from Garth Ritchie, a Deutsche Bank veteran who had overseen the business for years until he left in the 2019 restructuring. The bank was also considering hiring an outside executive for the job at the time, Bloomberg News has reported.Since then, the investment bank has become an increasingly important part in Sewing’s turnaround strategy. A former corporate banker, the CEO had initially planned more aggressive cuts to trading but soon pinned his hopes on the business when it became clear that negative interest rates would weigh on the bank’s other operations for longer.Sewing has said he wants to focus on investments this year to drive revenue growth. The investment bank was previously the division suffering the deepest headcount reductions among the lender’s core units but the lender is now re-hiring in some areas such as Asian Equity Capital Markets.(Updates with details of Campelli’s career in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Advances With Broader Markets While Suez Impact Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gains accelerated in tandem with a broader market rally, continuing a pattern this week of prices gyrating around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose as much as 4.5%, though market volatility has eased somewhat after rising to the highest since November this week. The Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.Oil’s gain on Friday came amid strengthening equities, which were aided by optimism around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.“There’s certainly a floor under this market, not too far below $60 for WTI,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “There’s still the reopening narrative out there in the market. To the extent we get sufficient immunity out there, then we could have a heck of a summer driving season.”Following the grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday, shipping rates have increased and hundreds of vessels have backed up in the canal. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”The prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday. It’s now back in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- pointing to tightening supplies.Oil has sold off recently amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions, while combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen over 6% in the past two weeks to the lowest since January. Yet prices are still up more than 20% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.“With another uncertain OPEC+ meeting around the corner, increasing Iranian supply coming into focus and U.S. shale recovered from the Texas freeze, volatile markets are set to remain for the time being,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.