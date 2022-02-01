U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

BENJAMIN HILL ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF DRILL PROGRAM, GEOPHYSICAL UPDATE AND DAVID JONES MEMORIAL

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
·7 min read
  • BNNHF

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide various project updates on the Sonora project following the close of the recent private placement:

Three Holes Completed on Inaugural Drill Program on the Sonora Property

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. has completed three diamond drill holes on the Sonora Gold project. This inaugural drill campaign consists of 34 exploration drill holes spread over four mineralized areas (Sonora Copper, El Fierro, Caracahui, La Salada). The goal of the inaugural program is to intercept and delimit mineralized structures, to better define alteration footprints and to explore for the source of mineralization.

The first two drill holes target the Sonora Copper vein, a north-south striking mineralized structure which outcrops over 1070m in length and extends to a depth of at least 200m as determined from geological mapping of historical mining adits on the vein. The drill rig has repositioned to the Caracahui area and has completed hole 3 to a depth of 224.5m. While in the area, the drill will also test the Crestado mineralized system at the southern part of the Caracahui Area, to define and delineate additional mineralization seen during the field mapping program and pursue interesting gravimetrical targets produced by the initial analysis of geophysical surveying.

The drill rig is currently working on the fourth of 34 planned drill holes. Two holes are completed in the Sonora Copper exploration area (SGD-22-001 & SGD-22-002). Hole three has been completed (SGA-22-001) in the Caracahui exploration area, and the rig is currently drilling on the second hole (SGA-22-002).

Hole Name

Exploration Area

Depth (m)

Status

SGD-22-001

Sonora Copper

200.05

Completed

SGD-22-002

Sonora Copper

302.4

Completed

SGA-22-001

Caracahui

224.5

Completed

Table 1. Completed Drill Holes to Date

Samples from the first drill hole on the Sonora Copper exploration area have been delivered to Bureau Veritas, Inspectorate de Mexico S.A. de C.V. and the results are expected in the coming weeks. The subsequent core will be delivered as they are prepared by the exploration team.

Additional Work and COVID Related Comments

Benjamin Hill has rehabilitated 23.1 km of existing roads and constructed 22 of the 32 planned drill pads. Locations were chosen that minimize disturbance to the local environment in accordance with the guidelines set out in the construction permit.

The company has been working through the COVID pandemic by utilizing strict health safety guidelines and testing and vaccination protocols. These ensure exploration work is uninterrupted throughout our current planned drill program and any additional work programs to come.

Figure 1. Sonora Drilling Campaign Status

Completed IP/Resistivity Survey on the Sonora Property

The geophysical survey consisted of 10,000 meters of survey line split over eight locations: Sonora Copper, El Fierro, Caracahui, La Quebrada, El Crestado, El Tanque, Las Antennas and La Salada. These survey lines have been oriented east-west to perpendicularly transect known north-south mineralization trends that occur in the property, which are enriched with gold, copper, and silver.

The geophysical work consists of an Induced Polarization and Resistivity survey useful at detecting geophysical anomalies underground at depths of up to 280m from surface. The main objective of this survey is to locate and define geophysical anomalies that indicate the subsurface vertical and lateral continuity of surface mineralization and hydrothermal alteration. The survey will provide confirmation of drilling targets that have been extrapolated into the subsurface through detailed geological mapping and geochemistry. Additionally, the survey may also provide information on the properties source of mineralization, a buried fertile pluton and could daylight yet unknown areas of additional mineralization.

Benjamin Hill Inaugural Drill Location in Memory of David Jones

In Memoriam: David Jones

It is with great sadness that Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. must pay as posthumous tribute to our friend and colleague acting as Special Advisor, David Jones P.Geo. David passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at his home in Tucson, Arizona in December of last year.

David was an outstanding geologist and researcher. He acted as a special advisor for Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. and contributed his knowledge with infectious enthusiasm to our team. He shared his knowledge and experience freely to the profession and to society, with honest exuberance to advance the development of economic projects, boosting local economies in the Americas and the around the world. Some of his projects have become mines that have positively impacted our world, socially and economically, proving himself one of the best economic geologists of modern times.

During the past year, David spent time with the Benjamin Hill Mining team of explorers at the Sonora Project. There he joyfully acknowledged the unique geology and was excited by the evidence of mineralization and alteration that make up the large mineralized system seen on the property. The Benjamin Hill Mining technical group has incorporated his wise and accurate opinions in the development of ongoing prospecting and exploration work.

We are forever grateful for David’s friendship, the legacy of his scientific teaching, and his contributions to society. We are sure that his legacy will leave a lasting impression on his colleagues and collaborators of all types. He passed too soon to accomplish all that he wished. Rest well our friend.

Quality Control

The program is being overseen by senior geologist and program manager Macario Rocha-Rocha, Ph.D, P.Geo. Under the guidance of Dr. Rocha-Rocha the Company has implemented stringent senior management oversight policies to ensure the highest quality control standards related the exploration, sampling and drilling.

All samples are tested under ISO 9001 quality control certification and ISO 45001 environmental impact certification with, Bureau Veritas, Inspectorate de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico. The company has been granted full access to the concessions by a single land owner. The property is in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO, Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.


