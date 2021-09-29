U.S. markets closed

Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro Structures

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Sonora copper vein structure mapped over 1200 meters in length and contains highlight values of 9.6 g/t gold, 169 g/t silver, and 4.3 % copper. The vein structure is mappable over three levels of underground workings and can be traced as a high-angle mineralized body with at least 120 m known depth. (Figure. 2, 3, 4 and Table. 1)

The Saguaro vein outcrops over several kilometers including a continuous section up to 3,500 meters in length with highlight assays of up to 3.5 g/t gold, 72 g/t silver and 1.7 % copper.

Sr. Sergio A. Trelles, Special Advisor, states: “We see strong economic potential in the ​​Sonora Copper area, based on the observed precious and base metal enrichment seen along the outcropping mineralized structures. The positive results are encouraging us to go on with exploration and evaluation activities”.

Historically, mineralized structures have been mined by access made through the La Cascabel, Guadalupe and Sonora Copper adits. There are additional sublevels of adits and stopes yet to be mapped and sampled pending safety evaluations.

Benjamin Hill is currently integrating technical information for the modeling of rock blocks, veins, and historic adits and stopes to develop a safety first mine rehabilitation plan. The objective is to gain access to yet unassessed sublevels in these historic mines with the goal of underground diamond drilling on the mineralized structures (Figure 1.).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Benjamin92921
Benjamin92921

Lithological Cross Section of the Sonora Copper, Guadalupe and Casabel Adits

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

benjamin929212
benjamin929212

Au Values from Surface and Underground Sampling – Sonora Copper Area

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

benjamin929213
benjamin929213

Cu% Values from Surface and Underground Sampling – Sonora Copper Area

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

benjamin929214
benjamin929214

Ag Values from Surface and Underground Sampling – Sonora Copper Area


LOCATION

SAMPLE

EAST

NORTH

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Cu %

Au Equi

Guadalupe Adit

SG2948

494911

3341683

9.6

57.9

0.5

10.3

Guadalupe Adit

SG2949

494915

3341693

8.4

156.9

0.3

10.5

Cascabel Adit

SG2990

494924

3341704

7.7

122.1

0.4

9.3

Sonora Copper Area

SG1775

494854

3341698

3.6

57.5

1.3

4.4

Sonora Copper Area

SG1249

494622

3342139

3.5

6.3

0.0

3.6

Sonora Copper Area

SG2311

494928

3341859

2.5

65.0

0.1

3.4

Cascabel Adit

SG2939

494917

3341686

2.2

45.7

0.4

2.8

Cascabel Adit

SG2989

494925

3341702

2.2

27.3

0.7

2.6

Sonora Copper Area

SG0857

494768

3343142

2.2

19.7

0.1

2.5

Cascabel Adit

SG2927

494908

3341667

2.0

46.3

0.3

2.7

Guadalupe Adit

SG2973

494917

3341697

1.9

71.9

0.8

2.8

Cascabel Adit

SG2991

494926

3341705

1.8

41.4

1.0

2.4

Guadalupe Adit

SG0825

494909

3341675

1.7

30.2

0.6

2.1

Cascabel Adit

SG2917

494928

3341718

1.7

19.4

0.1

1.9

Cascabel Adit

SG2999

494891

3341723

1.5

32.0

2.9

1.9

Cascabel Adit

SG2935

494913

3341678

1.4

23.0

0.8

1.7

Sonora Copper Area

SG2312

494936

3341855

1.4

35.6

0.0

1.9

Sonora Copper Area

SG1724

494666

3341069

1.3

9.2

0.0

1.4

Cascabel Adit

SG2997

494899

3341741

1.3

10.6

0.3

1.4

Cascabel Adit

SG2919

494914

3341642

1.3

22.4

2.5

1.6

Cascabel Adit

SG2923

494916

3341647

1.3

134.2

0.5

3.0

Sonora Copper Area

SG1157

494609

3341616

1.2

47.2

0.2

1.8

Sonora Copper Area

SG1572

494651

3341226

1.2

24.8

0.8

1.5

Sonora Copper Area

SG2148

494921

3341052

1.2

18.9

0.4

1.5

Sonora Copper Area

SG2328

494880

3342042

1.2

28.9

0.4

1.6

Sonora Copper Area

SG2306

494943

3341777

1.2

98.2

2.4

2.5

Cascabel Adit

SG2987

494924

3341698

1.1

68.0

2.1

2.0

Sonora Copper Area

SG2342

495025

3341978

1.1

11.1

0.2

1.3

Guadalupe Adit

SG2945

494910

3341677

1.1

48.2

0.9

1.7

Table 1. Assay Results from Surface and Underground Samples, Sonora Copper Area, Cascabel and Guadalupe Adits

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
info@benjaminhillmining.com
www.benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.


