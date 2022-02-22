BENJAMIN HILL GRANTS OPTIONS

U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BNNHF
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN; OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) wishes to announce the grant of 1,480,000 options exercisable at $0.44 per common share of which 980,000 options granted to directors/officers shall have a term of 5 years and 500,000 options granted to a consultant shall have a term of 2 years.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico. The company has been granted full access to the concessions by a single landowner. The property is in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO, Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. info@benjaminhillmining.com


