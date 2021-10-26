U.S. markets open in 9 hours 23 minutes

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. Announces Appointment of New CFO and Stock Option Grant

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sergio Garcia as Chief Financial Officer. Sergio holds a Master´s Degree from the Western Institute of Business Capacitation in Guadalajara and graduated in Public Accounting from University of Sonora. Mr. Garcia has most recently served as General Accountant for Benjamin Hill Mining Corp’s Mexican operating subsidiary. Prior to that, Sergio performed duties as a Tax Auditor for the Tax Administration Service (SAT), and as a General Accountant for DFK International, in Hermosillo Sonora, and is a former auditor for Sonora Professional.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Team, the Company would like to thank Paloma Pantoja for her dedicated service to the development of the company and related projects at Benjamin Hill Mining and wish her success in her future endeavors.

Option Grant
The Company would also wish to announce that it has entered into stock option agreements granting the right and option to purchase 475,000 common shares of the Company at $0.43 per common share, exercisable in whole or in part on or before five years from October 25, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.



    Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares were trading higher Monday on heavy volume. The stock is a popular penny stock in the Reddit community. Remark Holdings was up 84.4% at $4 midday Monday. Remark Holdings Daily Chart Analysis The stock broke out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern and has been flying higher. The price was fading for a time and the price was condensed into a point before the stock saw a breakout. After pushing past resistance, the stock saw a large upwa