U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.52
    +7.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.59
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +34.30 (+1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.57 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0066 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0075 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3000
    -0.2900 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,420.75
    +2,691.18 (+4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.63
    +18.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Benjamin Hill Updates on Interpretation of Geophysical Survey Data Suggesting Presence of Fertile Plutonic Source

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the recently mapped seven-kilometer-long epithermal mineralization trend present on the property is related to a well-defined magnetic anomaly.

The reprocessing of historical geomagnetic survey data has identified a magnetic anomaly that extends 12.5km in length by 4km in width and covers the western portion of the property. Figure 1 illustrates the location of the large magnetic high and plots the location of mineralized structures on the property.

Figure 2 is a regression plot of the magnetic survey. The map illustrates a series of outcropping bimodal dikes mapped on the property that intrude plutonic rocks and to a lesser extent, a sedimentary and siliciclastic sequence. Figure 2 also shows faults and lineaments that BHM geologists interpreted from the regression and from available aerial photography of the property.

Our hypothesis explains that the magnetic anomaly corresponds to a partially exhumed fertile pluton. We suggest the mineralization seen at surface was driven by the heat engine of a buried pluton providing hydrothermal fluids that formed mineralized tabular bodies enriched with Au, Ag, and Cu (i.e. veins and breccias), as well as fluids that caused hydrothermal alteration halos (phyllic, epidote-magnetite and argillic alteration) as seen on the property.

Greg Bronson, President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp states: “The addition of the geomagnetic survey to our knowledge base supports our thinking that the mineralization seen at surface may be related to a mineralized porphyry at depth”.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person
Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
info@benjaminhillmining.com


A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:


Figure 1: Residual Magnetic Field Map of the Sonora Gold Property
Figure 1: Residual Magnetic Field Map of the Sonora Gold Property

Figure 1. Residual Magnetic Field Map of the Sonora Gold Property


A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:


Figure 2: Regression Plot of Magnetic Survey Data
Figure 2: Regression Plot of Magnetic Survey Data

Figure 2. Regression Plot of Magnetic Survey Data


Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • A Look Into the Ownership of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    While it is evident that the world is heading toward replacing internal combustion, the war for its successor is raging on. One of the aspiring candidates is the hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by the companies such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) After soaring as high as US$75 earlier this year, the stock retraced to US$20, showing the ugly side of emerging technology volatility. Yet, the latest optimism seems to be turning the tide.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Rising

    Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher following presentations and announcements made at the company's Fal.Con 2021 event. “It has been an unparalleled year of customer-focused innovation at CrowdStrike. We are innovating relentlessly across the entire platform to make it easier for customers and partners to build on this foundation – efforts that are yielding the amazing cloud, observability, XDR and threat hunting capabilities we’re sharing this week at Fal.Con,” sai

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Health Are Up This Morning

    What happened Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were up about 2% today as of 12:55 p.m. EDT after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood bought more shares of the beaten-down virtual-care provider yesterday.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Kyle Bass’s Disastrous Hong Kong Short Got Bannon-Linked Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cat

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

    There are a lot of...interesting stocks on Robinhood's Top 100 list. From Nikola Motors (NASDAQ: NKLA), which is a known fraud with zero revenue and a $4.2 billion market cap, to multiple companies that added "blockchain" to their name to ride the recent excitement in cryptocurrencies, there are a lot of high-risk investments people are making on Robinhood right now. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) are three Robinhood stocks that are great long-term picks.

  • What to Expect From American Express, Capital One, and Discover in Q3 Earnings

    Improved credit and minimal loan growth for these credit card players in Q3 could lead to reserve releases of capital.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Here's Why PagSeguro Digital Stock Is Jumping

    PagSeguro expects that it will have notched total payment volume of 125 billion Brazilian reals (approximately $22.59 billion) in the third quarter, representing growth of roughly 85% year over year. PagSeguro stock has been under pressure due to macroeconomic challenges in Brazil and a series of regulatory changes that could narrow some of the company's growth opportunities. Brazil's central bank announced on Oct. 8 that it was considering new regulations that would cap prepaid card transaction fees at 0.5%.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

    Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Co