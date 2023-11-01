Benko’s Signa Development Taps Advisers Amid Cash Crunch

(Bloomberg) -- Signa Development Selection AG, one of the units of Austrian billionaire Rene Benko’s sprawling real estate empire, is in the process of appointing financial and legal advisers as it faces a cash crunch.

The company pointed to a worsening market environment following the uptick in interest rates, according to its latest financial results distributed to investors late Tuesday and seen by Bloomberg. “Signa Development is currently facing challenges, including with respect to its liquidity position,” the company said.

Bonds issued by Signa Development Finance maturing in 2026 were quoted 5.6 cents on the euro lower at 53.7 cents on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This week, the €300 million notes have dropped more than 10 cents on the euro.

A spokesperson for the company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Signa Development, which invests in projects in metropolitan areas of Austria, Germany and northern Italy, has come under pressure from the increasing cost of financing and constructing developments.

The division is just one segment in Benko’s network of companies, alongside its main unit Signa Prime, which focuses on luxury real estate. The group’s rapid growth and ability to amass financing for vast projects has made Benko renowned in real estate circles, but cracks in his empire are starting to show.

Construction has been paused at a German skyscraper and Handelsblatt newspaper has reported that Signa Holding shareholders are looking to exit their investments. Last week, Signa Sports United NV, the online retailer which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, filed for insolvency after Benko’s Signa Holding pulled an unconditional financing pledge.

Signa Development reported cash and cash equivalents of €32 million ($34 million) as of June 30, down from €125 million at the beginning of the year. It also reported a €190 million loss from property revaluations in the first half, versus gains of €21 million in the same period last year, according to the report.

A member of the management board, Claus Stadler, also announced his resignation on Oct. 31, Signa said in the report.

