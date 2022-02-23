U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    +0.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0000
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,551.63
    -288.76 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.72
    -10.65 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Benshaw Announces New Plans for Expansion

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of substantial, ongoing investments in both production capacity and inventory, Benshaw is now the fastest growing company in the electrical controls industry based on year-over-year sales. To support this rapid growth, Benshaw has announced plans to further expand operations, and Fran Livingston has joined the organization as Executive Director.

Livingston will support Benshaw's President, Pete Morgan, in the implementation of several key initiatives by the end of March 2022. These initiatives include:

  • Adding two new product lines to the company's webstore

  • Doubling current manufacturing capacity by the end of Q1 2022

  • Adding two dedicated manufacturing lines to increase on-hand inventory and reduce replenishment times

All of these initiatives are intended to support Benshaw's overarching goals for best-in-class product quality, lead times and service across the company's entire product range. Livingston will simultaneously focus on expansion into new markets, coordination/maximization of global capabilities and integration of Benshaw's branding and product strategies around the world.

About Benshaw:

Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied
motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications. With operations spanning the globe, Benshaw offers the broadest family of globally supported, globally certified, low and medium voltage soft starters in the industry.

Contact:

Karen Alberts
Manager, Marketing & Ecommerce
Email Address: karen.alberts@benshaw.com
Telephone: 412-756-2257

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benshaw-announces-new-plans-for-expansion-301489109.html

SOURCE Benshaw Inc.

