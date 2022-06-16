U.S. markets closed

Benson Hill Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL), the "Company" or "Benson Hill", a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, including a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. The Aug. 8 webcast will be accessible via a link on Benson Hill's investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill
Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Investor Contact
Benson Hill
Ruben Mella
314-714-6313
rmella@bensonhill.com

Media Contact
Benson Hill
Christi Dixon
636-359-0797
cdixon@bensonhill.com 
