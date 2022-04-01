U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Benson Hill to Host an Investor Day Event

ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) (the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced it will host an Investor Day on April 5, 2022. The in-person event at the St. Louis headquarters will feature management presentations and a full day of engaging and insightful tours, exhibits, and food experiences that highlight the Company's strategy, unique capabilities, and outlook.

A live video webcast of the executive management presentations will be accessible via the Company&#39;s website at https://bensonhill.zoom.us/j/97784009681 under &#x00201c;Events &amp; Presentations.&#x00201d;
A live video webcast of the executive management presentations will be accessible via the Company's website at https://bensonhill.zoom.us/j/97784009681 under "Events & Presentations." The webcast portion of the conference will begin at 9:35 a.m. CT and continue until approximately 12:00 p.m. CT. A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the completion of the event.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

###

Contacts

Media Contact
Benson Hill
Melanie Bernds
314-605-6363
mbernds@bensonhill.com
Media Kit

Investor Contact
Ruben Mella
314-714-6313
rmella@bensonhill.com

Benson Hill (PRNewsfoto/Benson Hill)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benson-hill-to-host-an-investor-day-event-301515998.html

SOURCE Benson Hill

