Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) most popular amongst private equity firms who own 35% of the shares, institutions hold 26%

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Benson Hill indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 9 shareholders own 54% of the company

Institutions own 26% of Benson Hill

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is private equity firms. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Benson Hill, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Benson Hill?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Benson Hill. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Benson Hill's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Benson Hill is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.6% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.4% and 6.2% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 54% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Benson Hill

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Benson Hill, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.3m worth of the US$124m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Benson Hill. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 35% stake in Benson Hill. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 9.7%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

