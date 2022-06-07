U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,141.79
    +20.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,046.63
    +130.85 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,118.36
    +56.99 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.90
    +19.02 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.68
    +1.18 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.50
    +11.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9610
    -0.0770 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    +0.0064 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5100
    +0.6090 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,199.21
    -1,066.13 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.10
    +16.47 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BHIL
  • BHIL-WS

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Company management will attend two upcoming investor conferences. These events will not be webcast by Benson Hill.

Benson Hill, Inc., a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Company management will attend two upcoming investor conferences.
Benson Hill, Inc., a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Company management will attend two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Chief Financial Officer Dean P. Freeman and Executive Vice President, International Andres Martin will participate in the Roth London Conference June 21-23 and will hold individual meetings with investors.

  • Chief Executive Officer Matt Crisp will attend the Barclays Symposium on Sustainable Technologies in Food and Agriculture Conference in New York City on June 22. Crisp will participate in a panel discussion about how technology applications provide benefits to farmers and consumers.

Roth's 8th Annual London Conference will be held at the InterContinental London Hotel. The invitation-only event will give investors the opportunity to meet with approximately 75 private and public companies in a variety of sectors, including ag tech, energy, sustainability, and technology. Institutional investors will interact with executive management through one-on-one and group meetings, as well as social events throughout the conference.

The inaugural Barclays Symposium on Sustainable Technologies in Food and Agriculture will take place at Convene Times Square in New York City on June 22.

For more details or to register, interested investors can contact Roth Capital Partners and Barclays.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Investor Contact
Benson Hill
Ruben Mella
314-714-6313
rmella@bensonhill.com

Media Contact
Benson Hill
Christi Dixon
636-359-0797
cdixon@bensonhill.com 
Media Kit

 

Benson Hill (PRNewsfoto/Benson Hill)
Benson Hill (PRNewsfoto/Benson Hill)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benson-hill-management-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301563237.html

SOURCE Benson Hill

Recommended Stories

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Why GitLab Stock Soared After Earnings

    What happened Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) were up 23.7% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter, ending in April. Revenue grew 75% year over year, while adjusted net loss per share narrowed from $0.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • Should You Buy Rivian Stock Now Before It's Too Late?

    Cut to today, and Rivian's market cap is just about $25.6 billion. The stock has been pummeled this year, and rightly so: Investors have had plenty of concerns, including Rivian's inability to produce its flagship R1T pickup truck at scale. Rivian's plans sound promising, Scaringe sounds confident, and the stock is trading at a fraction of its all-time highs.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Carvana Is Down 89% This Year -- Time to Buy the Dip on This Pandemic Favorite?

    The e-commerce site for used cars is in a precarious situation but is going after a large market opportunity.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive the upcoming recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive upcoming recession, click Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession. Even though major banks and market experts have […]

  • Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds

    If your 401(k) rode growth-oriented tech stocks to new heights in recent years, it may be time to change your investment strategy. With stock markets down double digits this year amid economic instability and steep selloffs, growth stock funds are … Continue reading → The post Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about, click Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 4 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most successful investors of the modern era, having […]

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock tanked Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped...