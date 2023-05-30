Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL investor one-year losses grow to 61% as the stock sheds US$85m this past week

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 61% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Since Benson Hill has shed US$85m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Benson Hill isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Benson Hill grew its revenue by 259% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 61% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Benson Hill

A Different Perspective

While Benson Hill shareholders are down 61% for the year, the market itself is up 1.0%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 40%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Benson Hill (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

