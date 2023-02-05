Benteler terminates the previously-announced sale to Tenaris of its Shreveport, Louisiana pipe manufacturing plant

Tenaris SA

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced today that Benteler North America Corporation has exercised its right to unilaterally terminate, effective immediately, the previously-announced agreement for the sale to Tenaris of 100% of the shares of U.S. steel pipe producer Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation.



Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

