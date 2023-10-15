‘Bentley was left stunned by Sunak’s electric car about-turn’

Mr Hallmark says Bentley was not informed about Mr Sunak’s net zero about-turn in advance - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The chief executive of Bentley has said Rishi Sunak’s delay to the petrol car sales ban will “destabilise” the market after manufacturers ploughed billions of pounds into electrification.

In a snub to the Prime Minister, Adrian Hallmark said Bentley would join Nissan in pressing ahead with plans to go all-electric by 2030, despite the Government pushing back its ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars to 2035.

Manufacturers must still meet a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate by the end of the decade which dictates that four in every five vehicles sold must be electric.

Mr Hallmark warned that this “imbalance” in government policy could create tension between car makers and customers.

He said: “We’ve got a ZEV mandate that forces the industry to build and sell cars at a certain volume, but by declaring you don’t have to buy a battery electric vehicle (BEV) for 12 years’ time, you end up with an imbalance.

“You have got an industry mandate [for the end of the decade] but customers and infrastructure providers have a 12-year stay of execution. It’s ambiguity and asymmetry that could be a problem.”

His comments suggest that buyers may be reluctant to switch to electric even as the industry is forced to plough ahead with manufacturing the cars.

“Part of the [Prime Minister’s] messaging was to say that the infrastructure won’t be ready,” he said. “You can’t get much more destabilising than that.”

Like other manufacturers, Mr Hallmark said Bentley was not informed about Mr Sunak’s net zero about-turn in advance, which came two months after cabinet minister Michael Gove said the ban was “immovable”.

He said the industry was “a little bit stunned” by the change in position.

He said: “All the argumentation used [for delaying the ban] is pretty much the same as our input to the Government four years ago.

“We said ‘don’t force the technology, don’t force cars that are twice the price as combustion equivalents, and don’t do it until you’ve got the infrastructure in place’.”

Whitehall was not keen to listen to such complaints then, thus forcing Bentley and the rest of the industry to accept the reality of net zero.

Mr Hallmark became a convert to electrification last year, which led to an unprecedented £2.5bn investment plan to convert the company’s Crewe plant into an electric “dream factory”.

He said: “We stopped complaining and pivoted 100pc to supporting the Government publicly and privately, putting billions behind it. So, excuse us for being ambivalent to slightly miffed.”

In the aftermath of Mr Sunak’s net zero announcement, Bentley spent 48 hours pestering policymakers to try and find out more details. That included a call between Mr Hallmark and an unnamed cabinet minister, to whom the Bentley boss made his feelings clear.

He urged the Prime Minister to “ignore the ban date” and “put everything in place and see how far we can get by 2030”, suggesting the Government should keep investing in charging infrastructure and grid capacity to encourage adoption of EVs.

Mr Hallmark insisted that, unlike in the US, huge financial subsidies will not be required to turbocharge the transition to electric. Rather, he believes that “affordable” things can be done to help manufacturers, such as accelerating planning decisions and helping car makers that are “willing and able to make the transition faster”.

Bentley’s bet on going all-electric by 2030 consisted of training staff on the new ways of working and building an entirely new factory - Paul Cooper

Unsurprisingly, Mr Sunak’s announcement sparked confusion among Bentley’s 4,000 employees.

The Bentley chief held a meeting with staff last week to “reassure them” and stress that the manufacturer was “pushing ahead” with its investment and shift to electric as planned.

“We’re not going to complain,” he said. “We’re not going to constantly moan about it. We’ve got around 4,000 people, a few billions of investment and a business to run. So if that’s the order of the day, we’ll crack on. Our plan doesn’t change.”

Bentley’s bet on going all-electric by 2030 consisted of training staff on the new ways of working and building an entirely new factory.

Mr Hallmark said: “We are investing more than probably at any time since the factory was built.”

The company’s first EV is expected to be built by 2025 and a new model will follow every 12 months until 2030.

While Bentley is pressing ahead regardless of the Prime Minister’s policy change, Mr Hallmark suggested the company could invest more in legacy petrol and diesel cars to extend the lifespan of these models.

“We wouldn’t have thought about that [before],” he said. “Per year we may adjust five or 10pc of investment.”

Given its wealthy clientele, Mr Hallmark hopes demand for luxury electric cars will be strong despite concerns over how much EVs cost and a lack of charging infrastructure.

He said: “There are a lot of people who like the idea of BEVs, but I think the dissent was around people who couldn’t see a way of living with them, either because they were too expensive or they wouldn’t know how to charge.

“This may sound selfish but our customers will probably have the ability to charge at home or work. They will also use them daily but not in the same way as a family car.”

Mr Hallmark became a convert to electrification last year, which led to an unprecedented £2.5bn Bentley investment plan - Paul Cooper

Bentley has just celebrated its best-ever year, with turnover up 19pc to €3.38bn (£2.92bn) in 2022. The company delivered more than 15,000 cars for the first time ever and profits rose by 82pc to hit €708m.

However, China’s economic slowdown means momentum is stalling, Mr Hallmark said.

“You’ve got a market that was great, then it was good and now it is normalising. The petrol car ban delay is against the backdrop of this normalising market.

“The post-Covid boom has gone and it does give us a challenge to hit our objectives, keep our cash flow going and invest in the way we need to.

“This year has gone really well but in the next two years, it depends on how the China situation plays out, the UK election and how long parts of Europe stay in recession. We are not in the same economic environment that we were two years ago.”

Mr Hallmark has been at the helm of Bentley since 2018. Prior to his appointment, he had worked at Volkswagen, Saab and Jaguar Land Rover.

Part of the reason Bentley is pressing ahead with its electrification programme is because the unpredictable nature of the world today means the company can’t bet on petrol and diesel beyond 2030, he said.

“You could do a whole scenario that says Donald Trump gets back into power and rewinds what the Biden Administration has done [on EV subsidies], and Labour could get in and put the 2030 back as the petrol car ban date.

“Sitting here today, I haven’t got a clue exactly what’s going to happen. We can’t bank on selling cars with engines after 2030.”

