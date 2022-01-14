U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,639.60
    -19.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,854.16
    -259.46 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,777.91
    -28.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,147.57
    -11.87 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.91
    +0.79 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7520
    +0.0410 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3682
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7700
    -0.4100 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,975.03
    -212.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.19
    +3.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.53
    -0.32 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Bentley Motors blends tech and coachbuilding in the 2022 Continental GT Speed

Kirsten Korosec
·8 min read

Bentley Motors stands bestride the old world and the modern era. For over a century, the automaker has been at the forefront of automotive luxury and performance, and while it has constantly adapted to change during the years, classic, tactile coachbuilding has always remained as its ethos.

This romantic view of automotive manufacturing seems almost at odds with our current level of technological advancement and the demands of the modern luxury consumer.

If Bentley has mastered anything, it's rolling with the times while sticking to the classic hits. The best example of this is the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed, a powerful two-door grand tourer that's simply unlike any other car on the road today.

Nuts and bolts

bentley-continental gt speed
bentley-continental gt speed

Image Credits: Alex Kalogianni

The Bentley Continental GT is the two-door sibling to the four-door Bentley Continental Flying Spur sedan. Though they share many elements, the GT is much more than a halved version of the larger car, and distinguishes itself in design and performance, among other factors.

The centerpiece of the GT is a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, a massive power unit that is a unique outlier in this era of shrinking (or indeed vanishing) engines. This signature system produces 650 horsepower for the Speed, a 24 hp bump from the standard Conti GT W12. It doles out an impressive 664 pound-feet of torque and is sent through a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Power is sent through all four wheels while an enhanced chassis system puts it all to use.

"Our chassis engineers have an incredible array of technology at their disposal, to give the car genuine duality in ride and handling, and controlled by the driver using Drive Dynamics Control," Mike Sayer, Head of Product Communications for Bentley Motors Ltd. told TechCrunch. "To enable the chassis to be varied, we utilize three-chamber air springs, which allow three distinct spring stiffnesses. In Sport mode, a single chamber in each air spring is utilized, providing a high spring stiffness. In Comfort, solenoid valves bring all three chambers into play, at a low pressure, providing a softer spring. To this we then add Bentley Dynamic Ride -- our 48V electric anti-roll control."

This iteration of the Speed brings some new tech to the GT for the first time, specifically an electronic rear differential and rear-wheel steering.

For the E-diff, this distributes torque across the rear angle to give it balance and control during turn-in when driving in a sporty manner. Rear-wheel steering was first applied to the Flying Spur to give the full-sized luxury four-door a tighter turning radius as well as enhanced stability at speed. On the GT Speed, it's meant to give the two-door sharper turning and is far more active on this car than on the sedan.

All told, the over-5,000-pound GT can sail at up to 208 mph, rocketing off the line in just 3.5 seconds, something cars without a cruise ship's worth of luxury accouterments struggle to achieve.

Bentley sprinkles in tech

bentley-continental gt speed
bentley-continental gt speed

Image Credits: Alex Kalogianni

Within the Continental GT Speed is a carefully crafted interior that has been a signature element of Bentley vehicles.

A substantial sum of the car's assembly is by hand, and while there are some automated tasks, there are very few elements that don't receive attention from a master craftsperson. The interior is replete with premium leather and real wood surfaces that range from burr walnut to rare, naturally-felled redwood.

Seat elements and the steering wheel are all hand-stitched, and the hefty metal switches are scored with diamond-pattern knurling.

"The knurling that's used on the main rotary controls took 18 months to develop, and involved the creation of an algorithm to accurately describe the way the facets of the knurling are angled,'" added Sayer, highlighting the degree of focus given to every detail. This ornate, meticulously-built interior is the setting for a high degree of modern technology, and yet it's all very well integrated.

bentley continental gt speed
bentley continental gt speed

Image Credits: Alex Kalogianni

A 12.3-inch touchscreen can be found in the center of the dashboard, as a modern luxury car buyer would expect, and it performs the usual functions. It's the source for navigation and entertainment, as well as the interface for several vehicle functions. Drivers can customize their preferred throttle and steering settings, raise the suspension for a few inches of extra clearance and access the full driver's manual if need be.

This is paired with an all-digital gauge cluster that can also be customized to mirror much of the same information displayed on the touchscreen. There's even a heat-based night vision option that highlights the area in front of the car for enhanced night driving. This system also has integrated pedestrian recognition, so any persons encountered in the night are highlighted by a red box.

The high-resolution screens feature graphics styled to mitigate their juxtaposition against all of the tangible craftsmanship.

"The design of the graphics of those gauges was subject to the same attention to detail as physical components,"said Sayer. "Beyond that, our ethos includes retaining physical, haptic buttons and rotary controls in lieu of multiple touchscreens."

In case it's still too much tech to tolerate, the screen tumbles away into the panel and is replaced with three analog gauges; a clock, compass and air temp monitor. A touch of in-car gadgetry theater? Perhaps, but another way of looking at it is future-proofing the interior of a vehicle in a way. Aesthetically speaking, the rest of the cabin will age far better than the display will, and having a method to tuck it out of sight fits the accommodating nature of this luxury grand tourer.

The UX

bentley continental gt speed
bentley continental gt speed

Image Credits: Alex Kalogianni

Seated at the wheel of the GT Speed can be a little dazzling at first due to the glitzy chrome and polished veneer, but it's quick to demonstrate how driver focused it is from the moment of ignition.

Assists such as a head-up display and traffic sign recognition are on hand to improve situational awareness, and on long journeys, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control relieve some of the burden. Convenient, though the GT Speed is most rewarding when fully engaged.

The W12 engine is blustery and sonorous when its note rumbles out the back of the exhaust. Stepping on the throttle feels and sounds like accelerating in the single-engined fighter planes that the GT Speed shares a lineage with. That's as far as the similarities go because everything else beyond is far from antiquated. Power delivery is smooth yet forceful, and there's quite a ways to go before experiencing any drop-off, though reaching that point requires a length of unrestricted highway.

In that regard, the GT Speed mirrors the Flying Spur in that it feels heavy and grounded like a steam locomotive, and when it's time to take a sharp corner, this leads to a great degree of hesitation. Muster up some trust and bravery, though, and the GT Speed is surprisingly dynamic.

The car is at its best in those moments when a windy back road presents itself. Its size and weight are still palpable, but the active tech in play allow the Bentley to round corners with confidence. The enjoyment diminishes when things get increasingly challenging, however, and all the physics-warping engineering can't disguise the car's heft. It's in those moments where you make a mental note to return with something smaller and more spry.

Regardless if it's in sport or comfort, the speed at which the GT's dual-clutch transmission fires through gears is near seamless, giving spirited drivers the power they need and cruising ones a touch more serenity. On the highway or as a daily driver, the GT Speed doesn't put one foot wrong, making the over $274,000 price tag feel worth it. One would hope, at least.

Contenders

From a competitor standpoint, the GT Speed does stand largely on its own, not because of a lack of sporty luxury coupes, but due to how uniquely it executes the same mission. Segment stalwarts BMW and Mercedes-Benz can't rightly match the level of lavishness and exclusivity that the Bentley provides, so anything equally dynamic would still be lesser. In terms of handling and power, the AMG S63 Coupe comes close and at a relatively lower starting price ($173,100), but though it's in the same weight class, the Continental GT Speed simply does it better.

For a true contender, its not-too-distant cousin, the Rolls Royce Wraith is the closest match. Beyond its similarly stacked luxury pedigree and exclusivity, the Wraith sports its own whopper of a power unit, a 624-horsepower 6.6-liter V12. This two-door grand tourer has an equally staggering $300,000 price tag and can pull off similar tricks that the GT Speed can in terms of acceleration and cruising smoothness.

As with anything, the future is uncertain for how Bentley plans to continue this union of old and new. As the past has proven, it's planning ahead.

"Firstly, the product range will be hybridized -- we've already launched hybrid versions of the Bentayga and Flying Spur, and the Continental family will follow. We'll then launch the first Bentley BEV in 2025, ahead of Bentley being an electric-only brand by 2030," Sayer stated.

For now, we still have the Bentley Continental GT Speed, a near-anachronistic luxury powerhouse that sets the standard in its segment while marching to the beat of its own thumping 12 cylinder engine. Its the culmination of Bentley's dogged adherence to sticking to what they do best while still being flexible enough to bend with the winds of change.

Recommended Stories

  • Buying a car from the factory sounds expensive, but it can actually save you money. Here’s how to do it.

    You'll wait a few weeks or even months, but you get exactly what you want, and in this current market, you’re likely to save money, too.

  • For BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race

    BP says its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car. EV charging has for years been a loss-making business as a whole for BP and rivals as they invest heavily in its expansion. "If I think about a tank of fuel versus a fast charge, we are nearing a place where the business fundamentals on the fast charge are better than they are on the fuel," BP's head of customers and products Emma Delaney told Reuters.

  • Used-Car Prices Are Sure to Sputter. What Happens to Carvana and CarMax.

    While the market has sold off the two used-car behemoths amid a shortage of vehicles to sell, some analysts say they are attractive companies at the price.

  • C-Suite Rides: Why can’t American manufacturers build a car like the Kia K5? (PHOTOS)

    General Motors Corp. is probably gnashing its teeth every time a foreign manufacturer releases its sales reports, which indicate that sales of cars are still alive, and some foreign manufacturers are thriving selling sedans. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has given up completely on making cars and will instead concentrate on making its highly profitable and big-selling pickup truck and sport utility vehicles. General Motors (NYSE: GM) hasn’t given up completely on making gas-powered cars, but it’s winding down sales of its Malibu sedan, which saw sales drop by more than 61% last year, falling to about 39,000 sales in 2021.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Tesla Stock Is Down. Don’t Blame Cybertruck.

    Tesla stock appears to be dropping after a report that the company changed the language on its Cybertruck webpage. That change, however, is old news.

  • Medevac Helicopter Flights Could Be Grounded by New 5G Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- The critically ill newborn baby was whisked by helicopter Saturday from rural Silverton, Oregon, to a children’s hospital in Portland, the kind of life-saving transport Life Flight Network makes thousands of times a year. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s

  • Audi US president: 'By 2033, we will be fully electric'

    With more electric vehicles (EVs) being registered in 2021 than the last five years combined, many car companies, including legacy automakers, are planning to transition to fully electric lineups within the next decade. Audi has joined the movement as well — according to Audi of America President Daniel Weissland, the German automaker intends to have its last internal combustion-powered car roll off the assembly line by 2033.

  • The W-16–Powered Bugatti Chiron and Bolide Are Sold Out

    Every unit of Bugatti’s insane hypercars have found a buyer, and they could end up being the final Bugattis to feature the special W-16 engine.

  • Telsa delays production of Cybertruck to 2023: source

    Tesla is once again delaying initial production of its Cybertruck. A source exclusively told Reuters on Thursday that a plan to begin production later this year was pushed back to early 2023.The source told Reuters that with competition heating up in the electric pickup market.Tesla wants to make changes to the Cybertruck's features and functions in order to make what the source called a 'more compelling' product. CEO Elon Musk unveiled the futuristic-looking truck in 2019, and had already pushed back production from late last year. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Though Tesla is the world's top electric car maker, it's so far missed out in the market for electric pickup trucks - hugely popular and profitable in America. Rival Ford Motor said earlier this month it's doubling production capacity of its own line of electric pickups, ahead of its arrival this spring at U.S. dealers. Ford's market value breached $100 billion for the first time on Thursday, while Tesla shares fell 6.7%.Musk has said he will provide an updated product road map on Tesla's earnings call later this month.Tesla plans to make a limited production of the Cybertruck at its factory in Texas, which is expected to also begin producing Model Y cars early this year.

  • Evergrande's Hengchi 5 electric SUV rolls off Tianjin plant after much delay, a key step in transforming the world's most indebted developer

    China Evergrande Group's first electric vehicle rolled off the assembly line on Wednesday, an important step for the world's most indebted property developer as it doubled down on its biggest cash-burning bet to transform itself. The Hengchi 5 all-electric compact sports-utility vehicle (SUV), with a driving range of about 700 kilometres (435 miles) on a single charge, is ready for delivery after coming off the assembly in Tianjin, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle said. The model, priced at less th

  • Welcome to Florida: The road rules are different here. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

    Here are South Florida’s rules of the road: Never use your turn signals. Put on your makeup or eat breakfast as you drive. And honk your horn if the car in front of you hesitates for a millisecond. These are typical South Florida driving behaviors, all of them wrong, but mostly not illegal. Combined with rampant speeding, daily traffic tie-ups and frequent incidents of road rage, driving in ...

  • Analyst Report: Toyota Motor Corporation

    Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with 9.92 million units sold at retail in fiscal 2021 across its light vehicle brands. Brands include Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and truck maker Hino; market share in Japan is about 52%, while U.S. share is over 15%. The firm also owns large stake in Denso, a parts supplier, at least 16% of Subaru (with a deal to raise that to 20%), and holds investments in many other firms, including shares of Uber Technologies and about 5% in each of Mazda and Suzuki. Fiscal 2021 sales excluding financial services were JPY 25.1 trillion. Toyota also has a financing arm and manufactures homes and boats.

  • BMW cautious on bringing batteries in-house despite rising sales

    BMW won't scale up its own battery cell production for electric cars until the technology has developed further, the German company said on Thursday, taking a more cautious approach than some rivals despite record brand sales in 2021. The automaker, which was also upbeat about hitting the top end of its 9.5%-10.5% profit margin estimate for 2021, currently buys battery cells from CATL, Samsung and Northvolt among others, but is building its own pilot plant. "We have secured our needs for the next few years very well with the partners we have," finance chief Nicolas Peter told Reuters, adding BMW wouldn't rush to scale up its own cell production.

  • Honda Civic wins North American Car of the Year

    Honda Motor Co. nabbed another accolade for its award shelf. The automaker, which bases its North American production in Marysville, earned its seventh North American Car/Truck/Utility of the Year award for the 2022 Honda Civic. It’s the third time the Civic has won the North American Car of the Year award — more than any other car in the award’s 28 year history.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Why General Motors Is Stalled And Needs This Catalyst

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors' EV strategy won't get traction until 2023. But here's what could give GM stock a near-term jump-start.

  • NTSB: Pilot reported turbulence just before fatal plane crash at Tennessee Amazon construction site

    The pilot was conducting practice approaches at a Knoxville airport when the crash happened, according to the report. He was rescued but died at a hospital.

  • 'Challenges with government' delaying Tesla India launch: Musk

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Thursday electric car pioneer Tesla was "working through" a lot of challenges with the Indian government ahead of long-awaited plans to launch in the country.

  • S.Korea's LG Energy Solution plans U.S. battery JV with Honda -report

    South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) plans to build a battery joint venture (JV) with Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd in the United States, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper said on Friday, citing an unnamed industry source. The potential battery JV between LGES and Honda could cost as much as 4 trillion won ($3.4 billion) and have an annual production capacity of up to 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) of batteries, enough to power 600,000 electric vehicles (EVs), the newspaper reported.

  • Electric cars could be a source of power, not just a consumer of electricity

    Electric vehicles will soon have "bidirectional" or two-way batteries that can turn cars into useful sources of power for your home, worksite or even another car. Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption is the lack of charging infrastructure. But if you think of your car as a source of energy — not just a consumer of it — that whole calculus begins to change, says Reilly Brennan, a transportation investor at Trucks Venture Capital.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio