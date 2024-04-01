Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Gains Fell Short of Index Gain in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is an infrastructure engineering software solutions provider. On March 28, 2024, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) stock closed at $52.22 per share. One-month return of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was 1.65%, and its shares gained 23.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has a market capitalization of $15.526 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) provides infrastructure engineering software solutions. The company had a very solid third quarter that was highlighted by margin expansion and a significant increase in free cash flow guidance. Its 4% gain fell short of the 21% index sector average."

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was held by 17 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 16 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

