Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 37%

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Bentley Systems' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 20 shareholders own 50% of the company

27% of Bentley Systems is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 37% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bentley Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bentley Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bentley Systems. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bentley Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bentley Systems. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.9% of shares outstanding. Keith Bentley is the second largest shareholder owning 6.8% of common stock, and Raymond Bentley holds about 6.0% of the company stock. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders. Additionally, the company's CEO Gregory Bentley directly holds 3.4% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 20 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Bentley Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Insiders own US$4.4b worth of shares in the US$16b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bentley Systems. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Bentley Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Bentley Systems you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

