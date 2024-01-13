Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bentley Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$242m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$681m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Bentley Systems has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Software industry average of 7.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bentley Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bentley Systems here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Bentley Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.9% from 22% four years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Bentley Systems has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 22% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Bentley Systems' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Bentley Systems is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, total returns to shareholders over the last three years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

