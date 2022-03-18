U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    -25.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,028.25
    -83.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.40
    -12.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.22
    +1.24 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    -9.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1044
    -0.0051 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0300
    +0.4320 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,612.30
    -75.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.50
    -3.77 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.51
    -26.83 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Benuvia, a Leading Drug Developer Focused on Pharmaceutical Cannabinoids, with the FDA Approved Drug SYNDROS®, Signs Definitive Agreement to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a Business Combination with Pono Capital Corp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pono Capital Corp.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PONOU
Pono Capital Corp.
Pono Capital Corp.

  • Benuvia, a leading drug developer focused on pharmaceutical cannabinoids has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Pono Capital Corp (Nasdaq: PONOU)

  • The transaction implies a combined company pro forma enterprise value of $440 million

  • Benuvia owns SYNDROS®, the FDA approved dronabinol (THC) oral solution, CII, which is approved for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and loss of appetite in AIDS patients who have lost weight, and is pursuing three additional INDs based on the same formulation as SYNDROS®

  • Benuvia manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients in its 83,000 square foot manufacturing facility that is permitted by the US DEA for Schedule I to III Controlled Substances, and is FDA registered and a cGMP facility

  • Benuvia expects to receive up to $115 million in estimated gross transaction proceeds assuming no redemptions; No PIPE transaction is expected as part of the transaction

  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022 and Benuvia is expected to be listed on Nasdaq

ROUND ROCK, TX AND HONOLULU, HI, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benuvia, Inc. (“Benuvia” or the “Company”), a leading drug developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients focused on cannabinoids, with a growing portfolio of drug products and intellectual property, and Pono Capital Corp (“Pono”) (Nasdaq: PONOU), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, in Benuvia becoming a public company. Benuvia will apply to be listed on Nasdaq.

Benuvia owns the FDA approved cannabinoid drug SYNDROS® (dronabinol oral solution CII), and one of the largest synthetic cannabinoid manufacturing facilities in the U.S. SYNDROS® is FDA approved as a prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and loss of appetite in AIDS patients who have lost weight. Benuvia is also pursuing a 505(b)(2) approval pathway with the FDA for three additional indications, including its previously announced plans to commence Phase II clinical trials in the 2H 2022 for Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation (“Agit-AD”).

Investment Highlights

  • SYNDROS®: The Only Dronabinol (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)) Oral Solution CII Approved by the FDA – Approved for adults as a second-line treatment of “CINV” in people whose nausea and vomiting have not improved with usual anti-nausea medicines and for loss of appetite in people with AIDS who have lost weight

  • Large Drug Development Opportunity for Dronabinol Oral Solutions Numerous large market indications exist with unmet needs and high efficacy rates for a THC-based formulation

  • Drug Development Platform Expedites Timeline to Market Leverage SYNDROS® safety and quality profile and 3rd party clinical research and investigational resources to expedite time to New Drug Application

  • Cannabinoid and Psychedelics Manufacturing Facility and Portfolio of Drug Master Files The Company’s 83,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Texas is permitted by the U.S. DEA to manufacture and export Schedule I to III controlled substances, and is FDA registered and a cGMP facility

  • Experienced Management Team: Leadership with a History of Execution – Team of executives with a history of execution in pharmaceuticals, business operations, and corporate governance

Management Commentary

“With SYNDROS® as a foundation for our platform of dronabinol oral solutions, we believe Benuvia is well positioned to become a leading cannabinoid-based drug development company.” Said Shannon Soqui, Executive Chairman of Benuvia. “Given the historical efficacy studies on THC, we believe our dronabinol oral solution (THC) is well suited to treat a broad set of indications, from Agit-AD to Anorexia in Cancer Patients. With our research lab and manufacturing facility, we are also able to develop and produce pharmaceutical formulations to meet our targeted needs under one roof.”

Dustin Shindo, Chief Executive Officer of Pono Capital Corp, said, “Benuvia has established a strong position in the pharmaceutical cannabinoid market with its intellectual property and manufacturing assets. As we were evaluating potential partners, we sought a company that is well-positioned for high growth, that has proprietary technology or competitive advantage, and with public company potential. With the Benuvia team, we believe that we have found an excellent merger partner to help drive long-term value for our stockholders. We are excited to partner with Benuvia on this exciting journey as they become a publicly-traded company.”

Transaction Overview

The business combination implies a pro forma enterprise valuation for Benuvia of $440 million. The transaction will provide approximately $115 million in estimated gross proceeds to Benuvia; assuming no redemption by Pono shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to, among other things, the approval by Pono Capital Corp stockholders, satisfaction or waiver of the conditions stated in the business combination agreement, and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and approval by Nasdaq to list the securities of the combined company.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement, investor presentation and transcript of management commentary, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Pono Capital Corp with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the exclusive M&A advisor to Benuvia, Inc.

O’Melveny & Myers LLP is acting as legal advisor to Benuvia, Inc. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as legal advisor to Pono Capital Corp.

About Benuvia, Inc.

Benuvia, Inc. is a leading drug developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients focused on cannabinoids, with a growing portfolio of drug products and intellectual property. Benuvia owns the FDA approved cannabinoid drug SYNDROS® (dronabinol oral solution CII). SYNDROS® is FDA approved as a prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and loss of appetite in AIDS patients who have lost weight. Benuvia is pursuing 505(b)(2) fast-track approval with the FDA for Investigational New Drugs (“INDs”) for its dronabinol oral solution, with a focus on large opportunities that have significant unmet needs with industry research and studies supporting targeted efficacy endpoints. Benuvia manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients in its 83,000 square foot cannabinoid manufacturing facility that is permitted by the US DEA for Schedule I to III Controlled Substances, is FDA registered and a cGMP facility. Benuvia has a robust portfolio of patents and patents pending and is pursuing new intellectual properties for its drug products.

About Pono Capital Corp

Pono Capital Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In August 2021, Pono Capital Corp consummated a $115 million initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 1.15 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and three-quarters of one warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Pono Capital Corp’s securities are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols PONOU, PONO and PONOW.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Pono Capital Corp intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 with a proxy statement containing information about the proposed transaction and the respective businesses of Benuvia and Pono Capital Corp. Pono Capital Corp will mail a final prospectus and definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents after the SEC completes its review. Pono Capital Corp stockholders are urged to read the preliminary prospectus and proxy statement and any amendments thereto and the final prospectus and definitive proxy statement in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the proposed transaction, because these documents will contain important information about Pono Capital Corp, Benuvia, and the proposed transaction. The final prospectus and definitive proxy statement will be mailed to stockholders of Pono Capital Corp as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed transaction. Stockholders of Pono Capital Corp will also be able to obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about Pono, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or by calling 1-800-SEC-0330. Copies of the proxy statement and Pono Capital Corp’s other filings with the SEC can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to: info@Ponospac.com. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, Benuvia’s website is not incorporated by reference in, and is not part of, this press release.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination, or (ii) an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

Participants in the Solicitation

Benuvia and Pono Capital Corp and their respective directors and officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination. Pono Capital Corp stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding directors and officers of Pono Capital Corp in Pono Capital Corp’s initial public offering prospectus, which was declared effective the SEC on August 10, 2021. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Pono Capital Corp’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be included in the definitely proxy statement/prospectus the Pono Capital Corp intends to file with the SEC.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “will likely result”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or phrases or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, but the absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pono Capital Corp and its management, and Benuvia and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed business combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Pono Capital Corp, Benuvia, the combined company or other following the announcement of the proposed business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Pono Capital Corp, to obtain financing to complete the proposed business combination or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the proposed business combination; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed business combination; (6) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Pono Capital Corp or Benuvia as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the proposed business combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in, or the inability to obtain regulatory approvals required to complete the proposed business combination; (10) Benuvia’s estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to stockholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; (11) Benuvia’s inability to market its existing drug and develop new drugs for FDA approval; (12) the addressable market Benuvia intends to target does not grow as expected; (13) increased regulatory costs and compliance requirements in connection with drug development; (14) Benuvia’s inability to expand and diversify its manufacturing customer base; (15) the loss of any key executives; (16) the loss of any relationships with key partners; (17) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers; (18) the inability to protect Benuvia’s patents and other intellectual property; (19) lower than expected adoption rates for SYNDROS®; (20) new FDA approved drugs that compete with Benuvia in targeted indications; (21) the inability to initiate and increase engagement with distributors; (22) fluctuations in results of Benuvia’s major manufacturing customers; (23) Benuvia’s ability to execute its business plans and strategy; (24) Benuvia’s ability to maintain sufficient inventory and capacity to meet customer demand; (25) Benuvia’s inability to deliver expected cost and manufacturing efficiencies; (26) general economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty; and (27) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Pono Capital Corp. See “Risk Considerations” in the corporate presentation, which will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Pono Capital Corp with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Benuvia Investor Contact:

Erik Fordyce, Head of Investor Relations
Email: efordyce@benuvia.com

Pono Investor Contact:

Dustin Shindo
Pono Capital Corp
Phone: (808) 892-6611


Recommended Stories

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

    The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting after hiking the key interest rate sharply to 20% in late February following the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1200 GMT. The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted default on its Eurobonds.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. as bondholders waited for a second day to receive the $117 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swam