BENVIC ACQUIRES TRINITY SPECIALTY COMPOUNDING, A U.S. BASED CUSTOM COMPOUNDER, VIA BENVIC'S U.S. CHEMRES DIVISION

·3 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benvic announces that it has completed the acquisition of West Unity, OH-based Trinity Specialty Compounding from Ravago Americas, via Benvic's U.S. division Chemres, further strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

Trinity facilities, West Unity, OH
Trinity facilities, West Unity, OH

Trinity is a custom compounder specializing in the compounding of flame-retardant, cross-linked and specialty additive compounds for a variety of industries including wire & cable, appliances, and construction.

This acquisition is another major milestone for Benvic, a leading supplier of highly innovative thermoplastic solutions, and fits the group's strategy of building a customer-driven business for custom compounding services with international reach.

The acquisition of Trinity also represents a unique opportunity for Benvic's U.S. Division, Chemres, to consolidate its presence in the specialty compounds market and to strategically expand its manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio. With this acquisition, Chemres expects to grow its activities at the West Unity site, and strengthen the relationship with Ravago and its portfolio companies. Trinity's customers will now benefit from all of Benvic's compounding capabilities, both in the U.S. and in Europe, while Trinity's expertise in flame retardants, color matching, and polymer additive technologies will strengthen Benvic's technological expertise and broaden the group's product portfolio.

Luc Mertens, CEO of Benvic Group, said "We are thrilled that Trinity is joining the Benvic Group. This acquisition is part of Benvic's ambition to accelerate its development in the U.S.A., initiated in 2021 with the acquisition of Chemres. With Chemres, we were able to enter the US market and strengthen our exposure to the medical sector. With Trinity, we are adding unique assets to our portfolio, helping us to better serve the needs of our international customers and forge new partnerships."

Paul Keimig, CEO of Chemres, said "I am delighted by the acquisition of Trinity, a best-in-class specialty compounder that we have known and have worked with for a long time. I am convinced that Benvic and Chemres teams will provide Trinity with the required expertise and resources needed for its future development, especially in terms of industrial and commercial capabilities. This transaction will also benefit Trinity's clients and employees, who will be joining a major player in the compounding industry. We are also enthusiastically seeking to add more strategic compounding acquisitions in the near future."

James Duffy, CEO of Ravago Holdings America, said "Many of our portfolio companies, including Ravago Manufacturing, have long-standing relationships with Chemres. We feel Chemres and Benvic have a strong understanding of the operations at the West Unity site, a well-established relationship with the site team, and we believe they will be a strong contributor to the long-term growth of the operations and team at the site. We look forward to growing our relationship with Chemres and Benvic Group."

About Benvic

Founded in 1963 and a portfolio company of Investindustrial since 2018, the Benvic Group is one of the leading suppliers of thermoplastic solutions in Europe. From idea to realization for its customers, Benvic develops, manufactures and markets innovative and highly customized thermoplastic solutions that are used in a wide range of applications, namely construction, medical, automotive, fluid transport, electro technical products, cables and food. Benvic has approximately 600 employees and currently operates a total of 10 production sites in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the UK and the USA. The group exports to over 60 countries worldwide.

Further information available at www.benvic.com, www.chemres.com

For media inquiries please contact:
(Global) Marine Roero marine.roero@benvic.com, +33-637-906-247
(USA) Hemant Bansal info@chemres.com, +1-609-520-0000

About Ravago

Ravago, headquartered in Luxembourg, provides superior distribution, resale, compounding and recycling services for our customers, deploying advanced technology solutions to convert plastic raw materials into products that improve the sustainable quality of our life. Ravago represents more than 6,600,000 metric tons of annual polymer sales, serving more than 50,000 active customers through 325+ locations across more than 55+ countries worldwide. Ravago's production capability consists of 45+ manufacturing facilities of which 19 recycling and compounding plants in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa with a combined annual capacity of over 775,000 metric tons; 13 production plants in Europe that are offering finished product solutions for the building sector and 7 plants and 6 application laboratories for our chemicals business. This all would not have been possible without the contributions of its 8,000 employees.

Further information available at www.ravago.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benvic-acquires-trinity-specialty-compounding-a-us-based-custom-compounder-via-benvics-us-chemres-division-301460681.html

SOURCE Chemres

